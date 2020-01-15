Echo Show models are for sale on Amazon - save up to $ 30

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

See and do more with your Alexa Smart Speaker.

Image: amazon

Is your ordinary old Alexa smart speaker just not doing this for you anymore? Are you more of a visual person? Fortunately there is the Echo Show.

Even better, the two most popular Echo Show 8 models are both available on Amazon – the Echo Show 5 costs $ 10 less and the larger Echo Show 8 costs $ 30 less. What is the Echo Show anyway? And what’s the difference between the two?

Basically, the Echo Show is the Alexa speaker you know and love with a helpful HD smart display. Manage your calendar, create to-do lists, check the weather forecast, and take advantage of all the other fun features that other Echo speakers offer through simple voice controls. Of course, a screen offers the ability to stream videos, and the Echo Show can also be used as a custom watch face when not in use. As for the difference between the two models, the only thing that matters is the screen size – the Echo Show 5 with 5.5 inches and the Echo Show 8 with 8 inches. So that’s the only choice you have to make when it matters.

So choose your screen size and welcome your new Echo Show – get the 5 for $ 10 discount or the 8 for $ 30 discount on Amazon.