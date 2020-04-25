ECB President Tom Harrison has refused to cancel the hundred

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said the impact of the coronavirus crisis could be even more significant for the future of hundreds of English cricketers.

It is reported that the new competition can be canceled within three months of the opening tournament.

The ECB announced on Friday that there will be no professional cricket in England or Wales until July 1 amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Hundreds of international celebrities will be flying in from all over the country for the July 17 event.

While there is uncertainty as to whether the competition will be held this year, Harrison says it should not be abandoned.

“If this crisis is long-term or medium-term, hundreds of cases are even more important,” he told the BBC.

“This is the hundreds of profit centers for the game of cricket in the country, which creates significant commercial value for the game and helps to achieve the second of our three priorities. It keeps the lights on through the network – ensuring the county is really healthy and strong in the future.”

“This will help to broaden the audience for the game, and there will be a huge uproar for all sports in the audience who come out of this crisis.

Read:

Sportstar Archives – Sachin: I don’t respect people who don’t respect the game

“I don’t think this will in any way weaken hundreds of things, it will only accelerate it and make it necessary to stay behind cricket.”

“We started from a strong position – sold over 180,000 tickets – the fastest selling of cricket other than the Cricket World Cup we’ve seen, so the context of the last few years has to be very different. Light.

“Those are the decisions we make, but I’m absolutely committed. They understand the importance of this game to the game, first-class counties, and the future of the game, and how it can help us stabilize everything. The game has been maintained for hundreds of years – that’s very important to us.”

Harrison also revealed that he has received multiple offers from other countries, including Australia and New Zealand, to complete the domestic season.

(Tags Townslate) Cricket (T) News (T) English (T) England (T) ICC Test Championship (T) T20 International (T) One Day (T) Corona Virus