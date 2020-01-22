Eau Claire plans a recreational pot shop that encounters roadblocks

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. – The village of Eau Claire is no stranger to marijuana.

The village opted for medical use last year and will soon house a growing facility, future pharmacy and hemp farm, but next on the agenda? Leisure.

“Medical is definitely here. It doesn’t make sense if it’s not about free time, “said marijuana manager Rick Anstiss.

Monday night, the village council voted not to opt for marijuana until a public hearing on the subject takes place.

“The public can, so to speak, do their part and help the Council make a better decision about which path to take,” said Anstiss.

Just last year, Rick Anstiss, licensed medical marijuana supervisor, helped organize the hemp and harvest festival, which brought over 2,000 people interested to Eau Claire.

Anstiss believes it shouldn’t end there, and opening a one-stop shop to buy and use a recreational container in a secure setting that offers a juice bar, massages, and other amenities would make the village less than a mile away is long, market card.

“Take up the old and turn it into something new and exciting. If you look at Bangor, it’s an old town and a lot has been done with cannabis, and some of these older buildings have been revitalized because of it,” said Anstiss.

ABC 57 spoke to some people in this small rural community about how they feel about a legal smoking area just off Main Street.

“I believe tax-free and otherwise recreational use is responsible. I don’t see it as a problem,” said Troy Cameron.

“It would be something they would benefit from,” said Stephan Teale.

“I mean, they let the hemp business into town. So if we keep building and expanding, I think it will ultimately help the city, “said Chad Medline.

John Glassman, Eau Claire City Council President, tells me that the village is open to hearing them.

“Recreational marijuana, we are not against it, we are not in favor of it. We want more information. We want the community to provide us with more information so that the local council can advance their voting,” said Glassman.

“It becomes problematic whether it conflicts with their work, their religious beliefs or what anyone thinks of them. For the most part, I have a large following of “Let’s do this in Eau Claire,” said Anstiss.

A date for the public hearing has not yet been set.

Once the hearing has taken place, the local government will make its decision to deregister again.