Eating out: Spectacular dinner in Atelier proves that it is still the best in the game

Workshop

540 Rochester St., 613-321-3537, atelierrestaurant.ca

Open: For dinner Tuesday to Saturday, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Prices: $ 125 for a tasting menu with 12 courses

Access: Steps to the front door

Not to brag, but so far I have had two fantastic, 12-course haute-cuisine dinners.

Last Saturday night at the Shaw Center there was the lush race against the clock of the gourmets, which was the grand finale of the Canadian culinary championships 2020. Completist that I am, I hit every station and ate nice plate after nice plate, enjoying delicacy – rich creations from some of Canada’s leading chefs.

And then there was my other fine-dining meal, which was even better.

Mid January I had the blind, 12-course menu at Atelier. And as praised as the pleasures of the culinary championships were, dinner in the ultramodern restaurant of chef-owner Marc Lepine on Rochester Street covered them.

Perhaps that is not surprising. Since its opening at the end of 2008, Atelier has been consistently praised and landed on various renowned lists of top restaurants in Canada and North America. Lepine took the gold home to the 2012 and 2016 Canadian culinary championships, which were held in Kelowna, B.C. before the event moved to Ottawa this year. Canada’s most important restaurant and chef reviewer, Canada’s 100th annual best magazine, Lepine named the country’s most innovative chef in 2018.

I last ate at Atelier in 2011, when four of us marked a few birthdays there. It was an evening of wow and impeccable service, although these are the memories of a “civil” dinner and not a pro-critic – I didn’t start this review performance until 2012.

So in 2020 I was curious to judge Atelier from the point of view of my critic, in light of the culinary championships and taking into account developments in the Ottawa restaurant scene in recent years. Not least was the opening last May of THRU, Lepine’s hyper-exclusive restaurant with six seats (or a second floor private dining room under the roof of Atelier, if you prefer) that serves a completely different and astonishing menu, all while you trust the kitchen and staff of Atelier.

After more than a decade, the specific Atelier and Lepine restaurant selection should be known to demanding gourmets in Ottawa and elsewhere. (In 2018, Lepine even published his lavish and revealing Atelier: The Cookbook, which he wrote with my predecessor, Anne DesBrisay.)

Renowned local chef Marc Lepine has just released a new cookbook entitled “Atelier” to his downtown restaurant.

Julie Oliver /

Post media

DesBrisay assessed Atelier at the beginning of 2009 and her radiant version can be distilled in two short sentences: “This is a brilliantly creative place. Adjust the budget and reserve a table. ”I will take into account that the tasting menu costs $ 75, not $ 125 in 2020. I will also note, to put that price in context, that eating at Atelier is actually a bargain compared to the cost of dining in some unprecedented Michelin star restaurants in the US and abroad.

To achieve its brilliance, Lepine has become a national master of what used to be called molecular gastronomy, but is now more often called modernist cuisine, building on the technological and even chemistry-based innovations of historic restaurants such as El Bulli in Spain and Alinea in Chicago , where Lepine did an unpaid internship.

A characteristic of the modernist kitchen is the transformation of ingredients into chips, powders, gels and more, maximizing the surprises and the various visual and taste-based balancing exercises on the plate. Some consider modernist cuisine to be pretentious and overly artificial, but I think it’s good and consider dinner at Atelier a parade of highly technical dishes that in many ways strive for uniqueness and appeal to the curiosity and playfulness of a guest. Another way to look at Atelier is that it is simply Lepines forum to show what he can do with food.

There is a bit of a separation between the feeling of Atelier and the atmosphere that some would associate with luxurious, expensive restaurants. Atelier has always been more minimalist and funky instead of chic and oversized, surrounding guests in the cozy, narrow neighborhoods of a former Little Italy house, amidst a grim but not uncomfortable atmosphere of gray, black and white.

Perhaps the goal is to make the creativity of eating Lepine pop more against such neutrality. For a refined experience, Atelier may even seem on the informal side – or at least, in January I saw guests dressed as casually for their groundbreaking dinner as they would have been at a fast food store.

Apart from that, Atelier works indisputably in the field of fine dining when it comes to service. The tone of our servers was infallibly attentive, but never intrusive. Lepine serves the kind of novel, sometimes mysterious fare that requires 30-second recitations of ingredients and techniques, and our servers were those that could handle challenges. The impeccable service included that extra mile of refolding the crumpled napkin of a guest when the guest had left the table.

The review from my predecessor from 2009 succeeded in sharing very, very little about what she ate because she didn’t want to give away too many surprises. I will offer some details based on the fact that my friend and I tried not only the night tasting menu, but also the vegetarian / vegan alternatives.

Our dinner started very strongly with a snack course that placed three mind-expanding bites on an erratic rotating platform. Who knew, apart from Lepine, that snail caviar, parsnip puree and crispy puff pastry with cedar wood would be delicious? So also a seaweed was crispy topped with crab salad. Just as great was a cube of wagyu beef short rib in sticky soy caramel. We also had vegan options, swapping frozen coconut pearls for snail caviar, artichoke salad for crab salad and sweet potato for beef. They were fine, but the carnivore options were the real deal for us.

(Vegan) snacks at Atelier

jpg

A mushroom tom yum dish, garnishing exotic mushrooms with smoked apple dust and more, was fantastic. The vegan version, which omitted fish sauce, was slightly less complex and amazing.

Atelier’s mushroom tom yum course

Alison Mah /

Post media

Among other courses, some were very good, but short of wow, especially in the opinion of this meat eater. But there were highlights enough to make me think the meal was worth it, including an extensive dish finished with perfect cauliflower soup, a shell croquette dish, a sablefish course, a quail course, and a strikingly garnished beef tenderloin and kimchi course.

Atelier’s cauliflower and nduja course

Alison Mah /

Post media

Atelier’s scallop croquettes

Alison Mah /

Post media

Atelier’s course sesame carrots

Alison Mah /

Post media

Liver mousse from guinea fowls from Atelier

Alison Mah /

Post media

Vegetarian version of the guinea fowl liver mousse at Atelier

Alison Mah /

Post media

The red bell pepper tongue from Atelier

Alison Mah /

Post media

The quail and squash dish from Atelier

Alison Mah /

Post media

Vegan version of the Atelier quail dish

Peter Hum /

Post media

Atelier’s Kimchi rice and beef

Alison Mah /

Post media

Atelier’s eggplant and kimchi rice

Alison Mah /

Post media

Two desserts – one made with coffee, cajeta (Mexican caramel) and goat cheese ice cream, the other made with chocolate ganache and passion fruit curd – were expertly made and stimulated in exactly the right way after the courses that preceded them.

Coffee cajeta dessert in Atelier

Post media

Chocolate passion fruit dessert at Atelier

jpg

Guests are given three hours to eat at Atelier. We were there for over an hour and a half, but the food gave us a lot to talk about.

We didn’t delve into the well-known wine list from Atelier, but we heard the restaurant sommelier provide good information and we all enjoyed a first-class cocktail, one boozy and the other non-alcoholic.

Yuzu popsicle green tea drink from Atelier

Alison Mah /

Post media

Atelier has long been ahead of the curve and has shown rivals, more in the national and international restaurant scenes, their own modernist invasion. I think it’s harder than it was in 2008 or 2009.

That said, based on what I ate at the culinary championships and at Atelier, I would say that Lepine still cooks as a double national champion in his restaurant. Only his other restaurant THRU, which in one way or another does not obstruct the greatness of Atelier, and restaurant Alice by chef Briana Kim are in the competition of Atelier, in Ottawa and perhaps even beyond.

[email protected]

ALSO

Macarons et Madeleines announces closure after nine years

Best bets, 6-12 February: Dreamy alt-pop by Jasmine Trails, a tropical party at Kichesippi Beer

Why so many in Ottawa make art about the “outrageous courage” of a lesbian couple