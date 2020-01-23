Eating out: South Indian party rises to special occasion

Masala Bhavan

4604 37 St. S.W. 403-460-4535

Someone had once again made that trip around the sun, which raised the expectations of something less than a fast.

I had spied an Indian restaurant that had been trading for five years in a shopping center in Glamorgan, and our birthday party was declining.

The seductive aromas mark Masala Bhavan as a supplier of Indian dishes, much more than the generic, though subtly elegant decor.

Expansive mirrors are a big thing at MB, something that reminded the most important birthday celebrator too much of their advanced age.

South Indian cuisine is expected to contain a generous selection of dosas, or thick pancakes rolled up with vegetables or meat.

But we started with the steaming hot fish pakoras ($ 11.95), half a dozen of the most tasty we have come across.

Their thin, somewhat crunchy batter hides moist, mouth-melting portions of basa fish that we have dipped in a mild mint chutney.

Fish Pakoras.

A finger food was the vada, or savory lentil donuts that we dipped in chutney of coconut, spicy tomato and lentil flavors.

Vada.

We moved to the butter chicken, one with a particularly rich gravy and a sweeter than most ($ 16.95). It didn’t take long between the hungry partygoers.

Mike’s choice was the aloo-gobi – a hasty mix of cauliflower and potatoes ($ 12.95).

The soft curry flavor and soft textures made it an excellent selection.

Aloo gobi.

MB’s beef curry ($ 14.95) contained tender pieces of meat in a rich gravy that had been shot through the ginger and that I applied generously to rice with a delicious effect.

Beef Curry.

Fortunately we mopped the remains with naan bread ($ 2.50).

My favorite part of the meal was the lamb dosa ($ 13.95), whose expansive soft but slightly crispy crepe host was a portion of spicy tastefully ground lamb strewn with peas.

We used pieces of crepe to scoop up the delicious filling of the meat, which was accompanied by more of the tomatoes, coconut and lentil chutney dips.

Lamb Dosa.

We expected more from the spicy heat of this South Indian food, but the flavors were irresistible.

On top of all this was wonderful, attentive service.

Masala Bhavan came to our special occasion.

Four stars (out of five)

South Indian cuisine

PRICE: starters around $ 15

LICENSED: yes

DRESS: casual

HOURS: 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Mon-Fri; 12.00 – 21.30 am Sat.; 12.00 – 20.30 Sun.

CREDIT CARDS: yes

WHEELCHAIRS: yes