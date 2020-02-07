Eating out: New York-style pizza joint the big apple of our eye

Carmine’s pizzeria

390 Northmount Dr. N.W. 403-457-8885

The takeaway desires of the Super Bowl had taken a bit of a bite from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

“We no longer have Caesar salad,” said owner Rob Greco, former owner of Fine Diner of Inglewood, who opened the small 18-seater last summer.

Who knew that cutting lettuce would be such a game changer at Super Bowl bashes?

But that would not turn out to be a broken game in a place where Dr. Dark’s figure Doom handed out ice to children on one wall and James Dean hovered over the wheel of his two-wheeler on another.

Instead, we took an arugula salad ($ 12) – a spicy ensemble with tomatoes, roasted peppers, and sweet onions, pulled together with a lemon vinaigrette.

It was simple, refreshing and tasty.

Arugula salad from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

Carmine’s main goal is New York pizzas – pies with ingredients that run on the cheese, the thickness of which extends from the center to the edges and is served in a larger, 14-inch. and 18-in. sizes.

Six choices are available in white sauce, another 14 in red and if not, diners can design their own.

But before we went into the pie country, we sampled an order of the meatballs from our hosts ($ 12).

The meaty orbs themselves were okay – it was the marinara sauce in which they basked that ignited our taste buds.

“That is 36 years of learning from Nonna,” said Greco.

I made sure to mop up the tasty remains of the home-made, rich and spicy sauce after the meat was gone.

Meatballs from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

After watching the rest time show with some ambivalence, our cakes arrived to be placed on top of empty tomato tins.

Our white sauce (made from bechamel) was the prosciutto bianco (regularly $ 33.50) that was $ 5 less on Sundays.

This offered a creamy top with lots of prosciutto on top, along with green onions, artichokes and roasted peppers that beat against a medium crust with a nice crunchiness.

Prosciutto bianco pizza from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

Our other expansive pie served on a piping hot dish was a red Carmine’s special sauce (the same size and price) scented with fresh basil surfing on top of the bocconcini between tomato slices.

Kalamata olives provided a sharp taste amidst chorizo ​​sausages.

These were huge slices that could easily be folded for easier eating.

Carmine’s special pizza from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

We recalled the meaty lasagna ($ 15) from half a dozen pasta selections and were not disappointed.

Stuffed with chorizo ​​sausage and full of vibrant tomato sauce, this was a cut-throat lasagna in generous portions with 1-1 / 2 pounds of cheese.

Lasagna from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

The four of us packed half of our two cakes to take home for the next day’s meals, but our female half was still in the desert.

Carmine offers soft service ice cream, but they went with the cannoli – a tubular pastry that Mizue and Hina had filled with cookies and cream filling ($ 3.25).

Cannoli from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

It hit a rose in the right place, but it wasn’t the end; Rob soon released a deep-fried Mars bar ($ 5) that evoked memories of Stampede halfway through grubbing.

Sprayed with caramel sauce, the melted candy bar core and fried jacket were wonderfully decadent in a down-home way.

Fried Mars Bar from Carmine’s Pizzeria.

Carmine is the friendly little pizzeria in the area where delicious cakes are just a few of the delights.

Four stars (out of five)

Pizza pasta

PRICE: 14-in pizza $ 26.50; 18-in. $ 33.50

DRESS: casual

LICENSED: Yes

HOURS: 4 pm – 10 pm daily

CREDIT CARDS: yes

WHEELCHAIRS: yes