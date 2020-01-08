Eating out: Hey Kitchen's glowing hot fusion presents Japanese takes on simple Western dishes

Loading...

Hello kitchen

710 Somerset St. W., 613-569-9725, hey-kitchen.business.site

Open: 11 am to 10 pm daily

Prices: dishes up to $ 16.99

Access: steps to front door

The Japanese have a word for it – yōshoku.

In Japanese cuisine, yōshoku refers to fusion dishes that are in fact Japanese forms of European or otherwise foreign dishes. Japanese curries that are much milder than their Indian inspiration are a famous example.

Although the generically named Hey Kitchen, which opened in early December where the Korean restaurant Owl of Minerva had been in Chinatown, does not come out and announces its debts to y aanshoku, that type of food is high on the menu.

This light and affordable place, already popular with young Asian customers, is one of the newest golf of cozy and specialized restaurants opened in Ottawa.

The most important thing in terms of the distinctive character of Hey Kitchen is a menu that is sleek, yet runs through Asia, and even a little astonishes with its novelties, which are presented in a businesslike manner and without the kind of context or back story I’m using now from Wikipedia.

Apart from the snacks from Hey Kitchen, which can be just as well-known as French fries or as outré as chicken legs with pickled peppers, the larger offers here go in two equally contrasting directions. There are yōshoku dishes based on rice or pasta, and there are noodle bowls and soups that are absolutely Chinese. (In fact, the restaurant is run by Chinese expats.)

A large part of the Hey Kitchen menu can be traced back to the innovations of a Japanese fast food franchise called Pepper Lunch. His characteristic dish, which dates from the mid-1990s, places a heap of cooked rice surrounded by thinly sliced ​​beef on an iron plate that is electromagnetically heated until it is screaming hot.

Hey Kitchen serves eight “special teppan pepper rice” dishes prepared in the same way. Of course a meaty version is offered. But those are also versions with eel, tiger prawns, smoked duck breast, smoked chicken, salmon, ox tongue or pork neck, some of which can be influenced by Chinese palate. All these iron plates come to your table on wooden plates and are surrounded by a red paper sash that warns that the iron plate was heated to 200 C.

These dishes come with sauce cups filled with the brown sauce that the “pepper” in “pepper rice” does, although according to Japanese flavors it is not as peppery and more savory and sweet. The idea is that the gravy touches the hot plate and – voila! A cloud of aromatic steam waffles.

We tried the versions for beef ($ 11.99) and salmon ($ 12.99) and both were hearty and enjoyable, with the only reservation that the meat, or especially the fish, would be overcooked if it is too long on it board remains.

Beef with rice in Hey Kitchen

Salmon with rice in Hey Kitchen

Smoked duck breast and mushrooms with rice in Hey Kitchen

Hey Kitchen also serves a huge amount of spaghetti or fettuccine on the icy hot, warning plates surrounded by iron. The same protein choices apply. Pepper sauce is available but not exclusive. Dinners can also opt for tomato, cream or curry sauces, and even extra toppings such as mushrooms, bacon, fried or marinated egg, kimchi and corn are available for customized food.

Fettucine with shrimp, fried egg, cream sauce in Hey Kitchen

Fettucine with smoked chicken, fried egg, mushrooms, tomato sauce at Hey Kitchen

Call me a pasta purist, but I preferred the pepper rice dishes over the fettuccine-based dishes I tried. Above all, the tomato and cream sauces did little for me.

Another Japanese dish served here is omurice, a fusion dish that about a century ago includes thin omelettes filled with well-sauced rice. At Hey Kitchen, heavily prepared omurice dishes are delivered with protein on the side or on top.

In general, I preferred the omurice over the pasta and rice dishes. I can vouch for steak omurice with black pepper sauce ($ 15.99), and especially fried chicken cutlet omurice with not-so-spicy Japanese curry sauce ($ 12.99).

Striploin steak omurice at Hey Kitchen

Chicken cutlet omurice in Hey Kitchen

The nine noodle choices of the eatery are basically Sichuan-style bowls made with your choice of noodles and egg whites in a smooth broth that is as spicy and even narcotic as you want, from not spicy or narcotic to extra spicy or narcotic.

I had Chong Qing noodles “with minced pork and peas” ($ 11.99), ordered “regular spicy” and “regularly stunned”, which was more than intense enough on both counts thanks to a large amount of peppers and Sichuan pepper respectively.

Chongqing noodles in Hey Kitchen

The minced pork turned out to be chunks of pork belly and the peas turned out to be chickpeas. Surprises aside, it was a large, satisfying lunch, with components and garnishes including peanuts, sesame paste, coriander, green onions, a half marinated egg, and pickled vegetables that were palpable.

The four stewed soups on the menu are for, I think, lovers of long-stewed Chinese broths that I consider to be health tonics rather than meals.

My wife ordered the coconut and chicken soup ($ 8.99), thinking of the minimal description that she would get something like Thai tom kha gai. But when she lifted the lid, she saw a brownish broth, pieces of coconut, and bony pieces of chicken. I can guess that herb black chicken soup and silk chicken with shell and ginseng soup are just as astonishment to those who are not used to their authentic qualities.

Chicken coconut soup at Hey Kitchen

Service here was quick and informal, with servers that brought carafes of soured hot and cold water and then all dishes were ready first, which could be your sizzling plate of pasta, followed by your entree.

We have takoyaki (Japanese fried dough balls with octopus pieces in the middle, $ 7.99) that were sufficiently crispy and savory, and popcorn chicken ($ 7.99), which was just that, is missing in the crunch that I prefer that guilty pleasure.

Takoyaki at Hey Kitchen

Popcorn chicken in Hey Kitchen

The restaurant is not licensed and does not serve dessert. If you need something sweet, there are bubble tea shops nearby.

So there is a lot to try and even find out at Hey Kitchen, which in my imagination is like a restaurant on the other side of the world. Nothing is luxurious, but there are still some small sensations and larger, albeit fundamental, satisfaction.

