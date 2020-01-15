Eating out: hearty, attractive Latin American meal at La Fiesta Latina made up for the disappointment in the past

La Fiesta Latina

565 Somerset St. W., 613-712-1717, lafiestalatina.ca

Open: Tuesday to Saturday 11 am – 8 pm, Sunday 11 am – 6 pm, closed on Monday

Prices: up to $ 17 for dishes

Access: Steps to the front door

At La Fiesta Latina our third time was a charm.

In December we went twice to the Mexican-Latino restaurant that opened at the beginning of November on Somerset Street West, just west of Bay Street. At our first attempt the food was promising. But when we visited again, the bland food and weak service left us quite impressed.

Fortunately for us, and the company, lunch last week was much nicer. Tasty, homely, heavy plates and lively, involved service were much more on point. We didn’t want to come back to explore the breadth of the menus full of photos of this humble place (breakfast all day and other dishes all day). And where else can we go for food from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and elsewhere in America, of which a good percentage is vegetarian.

The culinary diversity corresponds to what our charming server told us last week. The kitchen team consists of “all kinds of brown people,” he said. The website of the restaurant shows photos of women with aprons in the kitchen, usually from scratch, from which not only tacos and enchiladas come, but also – to our best experience – chicken enchiladas in a lush mole sauce, attractive Colombian arepitas (unleavened pasties) of corn dough) and various plates heavily loaded with spiced rice, plantains, savory black beans and egg whites.

On our first attempt we tried a selection of restaurant tacos, all of which had the ring of authenticity. Stewed meat was infused with bona fide, large-flavored sauces before they met their store-bought tortillas, and although some looked the same, they presented us with different tastes. These were not the more chef-y tacos that reign elsewhere, beautifully garnished and made with freshly squeezed tortillas. But they provided basic taco satisfaction, and a range of hot sauces will help if extra heat is your thing.

Tacos at La Fiesta Latina

Post media

(I will note that a scan of La Fiesta Latina’s Facebook page shows heavier garnished and even interesting tacos, including one made with stewed lamb.)

The Venezuelan dish came with white rice with extra flavors cooked in thickly sliced ​​plantain slices and good, garlicky black beans, although the shredded pork was terribly dry, either by design or as a result of reheating or keeping it heated for a long time.

Mi Bello Venezuelana dish in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

About the second visit, perhaps the less said, the better. I will mention that some egg breakfast products were bland, and our generally inattentive and dutiful waiter – he was, to be honest, assaulted during a weekend brunch – robbed us of water that we had requested, and also of chips and salsa from it house, which received other tables, but we never did that.

Huevos Mexicana in La Fiesta Latina

jpg

Closest to the positive side of the ledger to that brunch were the rustic tasty chicharrons (nuggets of fried pork), which were crispy, meaty and greasy in one and topped with wedges of lime.

Chicharrons on La Fiesta Latina, photo by Peter Hum

Post media

So let’s continue to last week’s lunch. Salvation!

First, our minds rose with the immediate arrival of free corn chips, fresh home-made pico de gallo and salsa, thanks to our vibrant, new server whose pleasure rubbed us.

Chips and salsa at La Fiesta Latina

Post media

Then that chicken enchilada with mole sauce? A savory, sweet, spicy, chocolate-like winner. You could have served me cardboard with that sauce and I would have enjoyed it.

Chicken enchiladas with mole at La Fiesta Latina on Somerset Street West

Post media

Chunks of pork shoulder and home-made, somewhat spicy chorizo ​​sausages were stars on two fully loaded plates. The La Fiesta Latina dish also satisfied with thick fresh guacamole, among its many components.

Chorizo, pork, plantains, beans and rice in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

La Fiesta Latina dish at La Fiesta Latina

Post media

Arepitas stuffed with pork were picky. At the previous lunch, the egg filled arepitas were tough – one, so almost breakable.

Arepitas at La Fiesta Latina

Post media

Breakfast apepitas and black beans in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

A small bowl of Ajiaco soup – an attractive Colombian soup with chicken and corn – was simple but delicious. It came with capers and cream on the side, which the server said it was necessary to really make the soup sing. Funny, those guides were absent when one of us ordered Ajiaco on our second visit.

Ajiaco soup in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

After our third visit I can only recommend going to the desserts in the kitchen at La Fiesta Latina. A long slice of tres leches cake was extremely moist, indulgent and sweet. Large pieces of chocoflan cake hit the spot with their soft bottom and creamy top. Arroz con leche was a reliable pleasure for rice pudding fans.

Tres leches cake at La Fiesta Latina

Post media

Chocoflan cake in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

Arroz con leche (rice pudding) in La Fiesta Latina

Post media

The restaurant is a light, narrow, inviting space of 26 seats divided between chairs and a hard banquette flanking tables. The white walls are decorated with a hodgepodge of framed photos, suggestive artworks and sombreros. The eatery is also a mini supermarket with a number of canned and bottled Latin American staples for sale.

La Fiesta Latina has recently been licensed and serves beer and imported soft drinks.

I am in favor of modest, friendly, unique places that consistently serve good food, far away from home. Until last week I was not convinced that La Fiesta Latina was one of them. After that pleasant lunch I crossed my fingers.

