SqualorJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and columnist. She is here every week and helps answer your dirtiest questions. Are you dirty? Send her an email.

It was a rainy, lousy Saturday in New York and in a fit of dissatisfaction I wrote to one of the guys I see: “I have a PLAN. Shower, sweat, come over and off you go (CENSORED), get (CENSORED), eat pizza in bed, (CENSORED) again and then maybe take a nap? “

Look, this is a counseling column, just like it is a cleaning pillar, and let me give you the following advice first: If possible, you and your sweetheart should (CENSORED), (CENSORED), pizza in bed (CENSORED) and then maybe a nap.

Okay, I’m telling you this because it’s good advice, but more importantly, eating in bed is fine. And here’s why it’s on the brain: After the first (CENSORED) answer I got from this one guy, he also said, “Wow, I’m shocked that it’s allowed to eat pizza in bed “

And yes, eating in bed is perfectly fine!

Now look, some people are ousted from the thought of eating in bed. If you are one of them, you should know that this is not an advice column on “Eating in bed is something you have to do”. Do not do it! But if you don’t get distracted by it, it’s me, a person who gets paid to give cleaning advice and tells you to give it a try!

To return to my rainy Saturday plans and the cleaning section of this column, I said the following to explain why I don’t want to eat in bed: well, I am I and I’m not afraid of spilling it! I know how to deal with spills! And I’ll tell you what I know:

The important things first: If you spill it is best to deal with it immediately. The easiest way is to get a damp sponge or cleaning rag (damp, not wet!), Apply a small amount of washing-up liquid and scrub the stain vigorously.

If the spill is very large, you can use paper towels or a tea towel to absorb as much liquid as possible before moving on to the detergent part of the procedure.

Then before washing stained sheets: There are stain removers that work better for some types of stains than others. So when we talk about food stains like chocolate or tomato sauce or other foods you eat in bed, Shout is the best product.

Hydrogen peroxide is another product that eliminates all types of food and beverages such as coffee. However, be aware that it can have a bleaching effect. Therefore, it is a good idea to test it in an inconspicuous area, especially if your bedding is dark in color.

One type of stain that can be difficult is berry stains – blueberries, pomegranate, red wine, etc. – but Wine Away is a very good product for this. So if you hang a breakfast tray of blueberry pancakes in your bed, that’s what you want.

And if we are talking about this bed tray! It’s not a bad idea to get one for all your bedtime eating needs.

