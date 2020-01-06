Eating healthy in 2020? These 12 everyday kitchen products can help

Loading...

If you have decided that 2020 is the year in which you start eating healthy, you are lucky. Today there are so many different products and gadgets that help you on your healthy journey. If you are unsure where to start, we have compiled a list of 12 items that will certainly help you on your way.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker for multiple purposes

Maintaining healthy eating habits can be difficult if you work long hours. Who wants to prepare a big meal after a long day? Fortunately, the Instant Pot cooking makes it a breeze. It is an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamboat, rice cooker, saute-er and warmer. In addition, it features 10 smart, built-in programs, seven preset temperatures, cooks for up to four hours and keeps food warm for up to 10 hours. Best of all, since it contains eight quarters of a gallon, the Instant Pot is perfect for feeding busy families.

Ozeri Pronto digital multifunctional kitchen scale

The Ozeri Pronto digital kitchen scale is built with the latest generation of sensor technology to guarantee accuracy. The weighing platform is one of the largest in its class, with which you can weigh larger bowls and food items. Also equipped with a large button for units with which you can change the measurement unit to five different units. The Pronto scale measures up to 11.24 pounds in scales of only 0.05 grams. With the tare button you can automatically deduct the weight of each container in which your ingredients are located. It is perfect for achieving weight loss and dietary goals.

Norpro Meet Mix Salad dressing Beverage Sauce shaker

We all assume that salad is healthy. Nevertheless, it is easy for the calories to count up from the moment you start pouring your dressing. Fortunately, the Norpro salad dressing with sauce mix and mixing knife makes it easy to make your own low-calorie alternatives. Simply fill the bottle with the ingredients you choose and shake. The end result is a smooth, well-mixed dressing. And you can even cool what is left over.

Farberware 3.2 Quart digital air fryer, without oil

With the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer you can cook faster and make meals healthier. The Air Fryer uses little to no oil and uses Rapid Hot Air technology to bake, grill, roast and roast dishes up to 30% faster. Food cooks to a golden brown and crispy finish while saving calories and fat due to the lack of used oil. The digital touchscreen is user-friendly and has eight pre-programmed cooking options. The preparation times and temperatures are adjustable and the 3.2-liter food basket fits up to two pounds of food, making this Air Fryer functional and simple.

Infusion Pitcher for flavored drinks

This 96-ounce acrylic pitcher is made from BPA-free acrylic and is beautiful and functional. Ideal for parties, barbecues and daily use, this jug simply takes water and turns it into something tasty and tasty. Simply fill the removable infusion tube with fruits, herbs, tea bags, vegetables and more and let the infusion begin. Although this jar is large, it has a slim profile, so that it still fits in the fridge. The lid makes this can also ideal for outdoor use.

NutriBullet Pro Nutrient Extractor

The NutriBullet Pro is excellent for smoothies. Nine hundred watts of power helps extract nutrients from difficult ingredients such as kale, seeds, and whole nuts. The device is easy to use and turns any food into a delicious smoothie in less than 60 seconds. The blade is made of stainless steel and the cups are BPA-free plastic. The NutriBullet Pro comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Olive oil syringe

If you look like us, you sometimes have a heavy hand when using olive oil. And while it is full of good fats and antioxidants, you don’t want to go overboard. This olive oil sprayer ensures that you do not (accidentally?) Extinguish your food. It can be filled with up to 100 ml of your favorite oils and the transparent glass bottle makes it easy to see the dosage. The sprayer is also made from non-toxic, environmentally friendly materials and can be cleaned with just a little warm water and a dollop of detergent.

As seen on TV Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter

Use this fun tool to turn vegetables into healthy spaghetti. The included recipe guide helps you turn your favorite vegetables into carbohydrate-free noodles that can be used in your favorite pasta dishes. Use vegetarian spaghetti in salads, stir-fries, pasta dishes and more. The Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter is supplied with a thick blade, a thin blade and a holder for safe food. Ideal for zucchini, squash, carrots, cucumbers, potatoes and more.

Farberware Classic Traditions stainless steel steamboat

If you want to eat healthy and clean, invest in a steamboat, and this Farberware model is a solid choice. A 3-quarter covered saucepan and steam pan insert, it heats food quickly and evenly. It is also equipped with a self-adhesive lid to retain moisture. Moreover, the comfortable handles of the steamboat guarantee that you can keep a tight grip. But the best part? It is dishwasher safe. So after enjoying a plate of steamed dumplings or fish (or whatever you choose), you don’t have to deal with a big mess. Hallelujah.

Ovent multifunctional immersion mixer

Are your hips and your wallet addicted to smoothies and shakes? Buy a hand blender (and some fresh ingredients) and start making them. This specific blender from Ovente is manufactured with a powerful 500-watt motor, six-speed control button and turbo pulse buttons, so that you are guaranteed the consistency that you want. The blender is also ergonomically designed and has a non-slip, easy-to-grip handle. Moreover, it fits even in most mixing bowls. If you feel daring, you can also use it to make healthy soups, sauces and marinades.

Fred and Friends Cluck Yolk Extractor

Are you trying to reduce your intake of saturated fats? Well, then you might be interested in an egg yolk extractor. This device is made from easy-to-clean, heat-resistant silicone and allows you to quickly separate proteins from the yolk. Simply place the egg in the vaults, squeeze and then slowly release the pressure. Your yolk will disappear. It is almost like magic. Almost.

Developing healthy eating habits is easier than you think. And the above mentioned tools will definitely give you the boost you need!

Looking for the best deals? Find fitness products and more on our page with compound offers.

Follow @dealsDT

Recommendations from the editors