I’m going to eat a little crow.

You see, creepy things scare me out and not in a good way. One of my earliest memories is a group of black-clad dancers pulling out toilet paper where their eyes should be; I was two years old, they were on the Muppet Show and I never recovered. Right in the middle of Kermit and Fozzie came this absolutely terrifying act (terrifying for a two-year-old and shooting, maybe for a much older person), whose comment on human interaction was COMPLETELY lost to me as a toddler, and set me up for many nightmares , Although I have now learned that Mummenschanz is a highly regarded theater company, they have made me very scary and I have avoided my life as best I can.

So, a few years ago when Ransom Riggs debuted Miss Peregrine’s special kids house, I bought it, opened it, and immediately put it aside. If I had opened the book for one of the 352 pages other than page 115, it might not have stopped in the past nine years. But page 115 was all I needed to put the book away for almost a decade. What caused such a reaction on page 115? Cue the Mummenschanz mimes.

Page 115 shows a photo of two young children dressed in extremely creepy white clown costumes. A masked child pulls a very long wavy band from the masked mouth of the other

Oh help.

BUT when I had the chance to see Riggs starting his The Conference of the Birds tour, I had to give my two-year-old a serious talk and start the program. The Conference of the Birds is the fifth book in the Miss Peregrine series. So I not only had to face page 115, but also had to make up for it seriously. I’d like to say that I’m really grown up for it, but I’ve made sure I start reading in broad daylight.

(And I’m glad I did because there is another picture of the creepy clown kids on page 50.)

I was ready to grit my teeth, behave my age, and get it over with.

But the HISTORY.

Boy, can Ransom Riggs tell a story? If he had gotten stuck in rainy Switzerland of 1818 with Lord Byron and Mary and Percy Shelley and had accepted Byron’s challenge of writing a ghost story, Miss Peregrine would have given Frankenstein a run for his money.

I read the first three books in two days.

If you’re something like me and late for the party, the Miss Peregrine series tells the story of Jacob Portman, the grandson of the master storyteller and soon-to-be-discovered hero Abe Portman, his journey of self-discovery, teenage fear, Welsh Islands, romantic drama and oh yes, time loops, ymbrynes, hollow guests, wights and a cast of lovable (and sometimes quite annoying) peculiars that bees can control, awaken the dead (at least for a while), float, have two mouths Invisible, fire and see monsters that no one else can see – all with the help of a generous pinch of vintage photographs, some of which are creepy in themselves, while others are not.

I don’t know how to explain it without revealing it, but I will say I don’t know that I will ever look at an old photo the same way again.

As I sat in broad daylight and made my way through Miss Peregrine’s house for special kids, Hollow City and Library of Souls, I scanned the photos of my grandparents and great-grandparents hanging around me. I tried to imagine the thoughts of Ransom Riggs, who when he started with Miss Peregrine found the photos first and then the story. What could he have dreamed of for the people in my photographs? My grandmother in 1928, with the flapper on and the leg raised on the running board of an old car? My Indian grandmother, just a blur in the background while the foreground is filled with chickens? A framed letter from a distant cousin who told my great-grandmother in 1922 that another cousin Ida is lonely in the country? What would have been your specialty?

Riggs’ methods are as fascinating as his stories.

… when I started reading “Miss Peregrine” I couldn’t wait to share it with my son.

My deep entry into the world of Miss Peregrine had to slow down a bit since piano evenings, 100 school days, the science fair and stomach viruses dominate my time, and I wish it wasn’t. Jacob and the Peculiars are now in America, literally the Wild West, of a peculiar character, and I want to know what happens to creepy photos and everything (fans of the creepy are not from the recently released “The Conference of the Birds” let’s just say I plan to turn pages 92 and 93 super fast.) Will Jacob and his friends decode the prophecy and save something special? Is the title a direct reference to the Persian poem of the same name from 1177 or is it just a coincidence? (I bet the former, and if so, what does it mean?) What does the photo showing a girl in bed surrounded by pictures of Elvis have to do with anything? I have to find out.

And WHY do I have to find out? Because I couldn’t wait to share it with my son when I started reading Miss Peregrine. It’s just the kind of story he wants to read in, oh, about three years, maybe four, depending on how he can accommodate the clown kids, but he was never drawn by the Mummenschanz pantomimes, maybe he has one leg up , Actually, I want to share this series with everyone, whether child or adult. It is really so fascinating a story.

So, Mr. Riggs, apart from the clown kids, I apologize for keeping you on the shelf for so long. Maybe I’ll write a strong letter to Mummenschanz and ask them to add a disclaimer for every upcoming Muppet Show appearance. In the meantime, I like to eat a little crow.

Or in this case (it is really a bad joke) eat some hiking fan.

Juanita Giles is the founder and CEO of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. She lives with her family on a farm in southern Virginia.