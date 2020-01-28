Easton Wood believes the pieces are there when the Western Bulldogs start the new season with optimistic prospects

Wood, who made his breakthrough in the Premiership Cup in 2016, likes what he saw this summer, but the Bulldogs know they can’t afford another bad start to the season as they only won four of their first eleven games last year.

“We only have a great deal of stability at the moment. Our list hasn’t changed much – we only had the five new boys for this year,” he said.

“We have great stability on the coaching staff and it just seems great to consolidate and build on what we did. Of course we had good momentum towards the end of last year. We didn’t do great in the final, but we did hope we can learn the lessons from this game, but also the lessons we learned at the end of the year that got us to this point. “

This was a lesson. The Bulldogs conceded 86 goals last season – the third most common of all teams. Here it is hoped that Keath can help make a difference.

“One of the things we looked for last year was a key post and a little bit of height down there. Keithy obviously has that,” said Wood.

“He was a great asset. He was easy to fit into our defensive systems and it seems pretty natural to match his exciting game.”

The Bulldogs have been looking for ways to achieve much of Luke Beveridge’s tenure. In 2016 Jake Stringer prevailed with 42 points, Tory Dickson with 40. That Sam Lloyd took the lead last year with 38 points was a testament to the creativity of the former tiger, but also emphasized that the dogs needed help ,

Bruce scored 36 goals for the saint last year, but the dogs will likely hope to approach the 50 he delivered in 2015.

“The parts are there. Absolutely, the parts are there. It’s just about putting them together, gelling them, and getting some luck to stay fit,” said Wood.

The fact that the Dogs played an intra-club match with 40 players on Sunday, including Caleb Daniel and Lin Jong after the injury-impaired 2019 season, contributed to the boost.

The off-season was a time of change for Wood, but he has accepted it. He and his wife Tiffany welcomed their little daughter Matilda to the world. They also bought a puppy while Wood Bontempelli handed the captain over.

“I would describe it as a nice mess at home right now. It’s nice to be at home and to be” more present “than when I was the captain,” said Wood.

“You would be sitting at home thinking about things, so you wouldn’t really be there. It’s nice to be around with my wife, little girl and puppy.”

