EastEnders | Will Gray kill Chantelle after hitting Kheerat?

When Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) does everything he can to keep Whitney Leo out of jail for murder, the pressure and pressure on him is increasing, and this causes his already fluctuating temperament – which could put Chantelle in danger.

Next week, EastEnders will no longer be helped, as Whitney’s disappearance will only increase her pressure, which could trigger her anger at the smallest things.

His frustrations grow when he learns that no one has an idea where Whitney might have gone. The last straw is when Sonia tells her that all she has left is a letter.

For Chantelle, it’s going to raise the alarm bells, because she’s been the one who has had to deal with her fiery mood in the past, and she knows all too well how disgusting and violent things can happen.

She begins to think of ways to help her husband in a stressful situation, but his commitment to his work is called into question when he is disturbed by everything that is happening.

Once the tensions are raging, the situation will soon worsen if Gray is unable to reach him during a power outage – one that is trapped with him and Kheerat alone.

If Gray continues to make contact with her, the woman will get rid of the fact that she may not be happy when she learns that she has spent time with another man alone, even if it was something that was completely out of her control.

As for how he reacts, given his condition and the actions he has committed in the past, it is a fair estimate that he will lose his cool again.

But can it, among other things, result in him losing it completely? And if so, is this new act of violence at this level something that Chantelle can survive?

And what about Kheerati? Could Gray instead turn his anger on a man who was stuck with his wife?

While there may be unpredictable gray, no one talks about what kind of damage he can do.

If you or someone you know is at risk of domestic violence, go to www.womensaid.org.uk. You can also email the helpline @womensaid.org.uk.

For emotional support, contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.