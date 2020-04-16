EastEnders | Why should Sharon Mitchell lead Queen Vicit again?

Queen Vic is on sale and fans are waiting to take over the EastEnder icon of the pub. Carter sells Linda for bravery – but is Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) the only choice?

He is synonymous with place as the bust of the monarch himself, or Tracey’s quiet barmaid, who is inextricably linked to the location that has housed many of his defining moments. Isn’t it the last time he came back?

When we first met Shazzer as a teenager wearing a fluffy pink, jumper in 1985, Vic was her home – a princess worthy of Dirty Den grew up in a famous boozer who kept the mud between warring parents and tried to support her mother Angie through her alcoholism.

By the early 1990s, he had all grown up and managed it himself, with the first man grimacing at Grant Mitchell next to him. His older brother, Phil Mitchell, also lived with the newborn, but the honeymoon passed just a month after Sharon thought he was keeping it in the family and slept at his door with his more sensitive sibling (because he was back then strange, as it sounds now).

It was years before the affair was sensationally revealed in one of the most memorable moments ever – the 1994 “Sharongate” reveals where his recorded confession was played through a speaker-packed pub celebrating the engagement of Phil and Kathy Beale (irony).

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7u1YtePPbk (/ attach)

Shame drove Sharon out of Walford until 2001, when she made a surprising comeback and stealthily bought a community center under the nose of her former mother-in-law, Peggy Mitchell, who was forced to sell quickly by her ex-husband because of her debts. Frank Butcher.

Has there been more of a quoted comeback than Sharon, who appeared behind bars for the first time in years, frustrating the words, “Allo Peggy – bet you never thought you’ll see me again …”?

Leaving Grant, Sharon and Phil fell back into each other’s hands and ruled Vic for the first time as a full-fledged couple, not the secret that began in their relationship.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last and Shaz went to run a nightclub named after his parents (remember when E20 was ‘Angie’s Den’?), But Watts’s name was restored above Vic’s door in 2003 when Den returned from the dead and captured Walcher’s watering hole from Mitchells. In fact, the less talked about this whole era, the better …

Kat and Alfie, Peggy and Archie, and since 2013, Mick and Linda are among those who have had the privilege of owning a pub since Ms Watts last ran. Now it is time to seize it again, and Sharon is in dire need of new action after the tragic death of her son Dennis Rickman.

Phil’s thoughtful expression when he heard Carters bribe it suggests that he might consider buying it back for his wife as an offer of peace, perhaps also to draw a traumatic fine with Keanu Taylor and a child after a few months. their boy-boy Kayden, whom Denny drowned to death.

Yes, it’s full of ghosts and sad memories (isn’t it everywhere in Albert Square?), But Sharon works best as a drama magnet, a tragic heroine who constantly struggles with what life blames her. She is guaranteed strong plots and emotional confusion when she is the hostess again – just the way we like her.

And it feels like he’s going full circle and returning to his childhood home at age 50, older, tougher, if not necessarily wiser – especially when he returns with Phil.

It seems that after all that has happened, it is a little time to reunite with his alienated leader, and we would prefer to see him chasing the bar alone and not hoping for a companion – equivalent to some of Corrie’s most effective eras in Rovers, Queen of Weatherfield Vic, strong, independent and defiant. single women – Bet Lynch, Liz McDonald, Natalie Barnes.

For an understanding of nostalgia and heritage, the opportunity to be back in the heart of the community she loves, and her potential to revive Peggy’s immortal phrase “Gerroutta my pub!” – but with more fingers – put Sharon back where she belongs …

Visit our dedicated EastEnder page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.