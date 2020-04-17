EastEnders | The forgotten owners of Queen Vic from Ian Beale to Janine

Having your name above the soap pub is a privilege that puts you in the heart of the community, ensuring maximum screen time and high-profile scenes.

Queen Victoria of EastEnder is one of the most iconic booze in TV history, featuring a number of legendary landowners and responsible ladies – think of Den and Angie Watts, Kati and Alfie Moon and the mighty Peggy Mitchell.

As current owners Mick and Linda Carter prepare to sell and move on, our thoughts will inevitably turn to who will take over, but what about bar bosses with less memorable tenures? Who are Vic’s forgotten kings and queens? And why didn’t they go far? Allow RaadioTimes.com memory jog …

Eddie Royle

The former police officer thought of a career change and bought a booze from Frank Butcher in 1990, but his past as an old bill made the locals suspicious of their new landowner. Understandable, since most of Vic’s customers are criminals. Nice man Eddie wasn’t the most exciting character, which is probably why you want to bother him. The most memorable event was his departure – Mr Royle was murdered a little over a year after he joined the show, creating a fornication that eventually led to the disgusting Nick Cotton who stabbed him when a former police officer attempted to abduct him.

Dan Sullivan

You might recall the shabby alpha father Dan, who seduced his mother and daughter Carol and Bianca Jackson in the late 1990s, but he also briefly belonged to Vic. The concealment of Grant Mitchell’s shares when he left in 1999 made Dani a co-owner of Peggy and Frank, but Phil soon embarked on a plan to reclaim the family business. Dan got his £ 5 back to win back his challenge to the card game.

Steve Owen

Another competitor, a tough man who muscled Vic’s ownership in spite of Phil, was the smooth operator Steve, who was exposed as Sharon’s sleeping business partner when he bought a pub in 2001 from Peggy, Peggy, for debts from Walford six years later. Mr. Owen was only the name owner, he never got the sad chance of organizing a Spandau ballet, and had to sell his stake back to the Mitchells to raise a ransom when Dan Sullivan – his – wife Mel abducted by Phil for revenge in the aforementioned card game as a joint landowner. Some people are just bad losers …

Ian Beale

When Dirty Den died a real death in 2005 and was buried under the barrel shop by the girl’s widow Chrissie Watts, Ian was the proud owner of Queen Vic, Vic for about two minutes. The panicked Chrissie planned to escape when Den’s body was excavated and the pub was impulsively sold to Ian to ensure a quick escape, but when Mrs Watts was arrested, Mr Beale was able to revoke his post because he admitted to denialing Den’s signature. on the transfer of the company after he had beaten him. Nice to try, Ian.

Janine Butcher

Technically, Butcher’s bad girl also kept the keys to the historic hostel, albeit for only a few hours, in 2009. While throwing the Dirty Den saga, Janine and fiancée Archie Mitchell Ian blackmailed him into selling the loan to them, promising Phil to secure Vic’s bail for Sister Den’s death. Hoping to rub Phil and Peggy’s faces into it, Janine was shocked when Archie twice crossed her and kicked her out, rumoring her plan with lover Ryan Malloy to escape him financially once they tied the knot. Stacey Slater considered Archie dead when she conquered Queen Vic’s bust that night, so it’s karma for you.

