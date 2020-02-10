EastEnders spoilers: will Keanu kill Taylor Callum Highway?

Fans of EastEnders fear the future of Callum Highway (Tony Clay) after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) returned with a sinister threat to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that he may never see his true love alive again.

Keanu baffled Ben when he “came back from the dead” and revealed Martin Fowler, the assassin hired by the Mitchells to throw him away for the bedding of the “hard” man and daughter of “Mitchell’s resident”, helped him die on Christmas day and take flight.

Deciding that he wants to get the chance to become the father of Sharon Mitchell’s baby, Keanu has made a secret return to Walford and has come face to face with Ben, telling him what he says or Callum dies.

First glance photos from the Tuesday, February 11 episode show that the Taylor tyrant is holding Callum hostage on a remote location away from the square, which looks suspiciously like the derelict warehouse that Keanu was taken by Martin. That is poetic justice …

Keanu is revengeful on revenge on Ben and wants to prove that he is not a man to mess with while checking in at his terrified quarry. But what exactly does Keanu have planned for Callum, and what will he demand from Ben? And as much as Mr. Taylor Ben plays in his own game and the hard man acts, does the gentle mechanic really have the power to do something pretty horrible about innocent Callum, who is just sitting in the crossfire?

Callum is bound and gagged and the sweet Keanu of the past seems to have disappeared well and truly in these moody images. The kidnapping pinches Keanu against the Mitchells and certainly paves the way for the explosive 35th anniversary week of EastEnders, which starts on Monday 17 February and tells the story of a life-changing day in Walford from three different perspectives, ending with a tragic death.

Would Keanu, Callum or even Ben be about to meet their maker? Or can Callum escape his abductor?

