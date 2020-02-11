EastEnders spoilers: what happens in the 35th birthday week?

EastEnders marks the milestone of 35 years in the air with a special week of episodes in honor of the jubilee full of shock twists, great drama – and at least one tragic death.

Start on Monday, February 17, and according to the normal transmission pattern of the BBC One soap on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (although Friday starts at 8:30 PM instead of the usual 8:00 PM), all four editions take place on the same day, but told from different perspectives.

Locals board a boat party to celebrate Queen Vic and win a ‘best pub’ prize, and while several explosive storylines collide, the first three editions end at the same cliffhanger moment as a dramatic incident on board takes place. The final episode of the week explores the immediate aftermath.

Although many surprises are planned and the identity of the deceased will not be revealed until the night, this is what we know so far about the epic week of EastEnders, episode by episode …

Monday, February 17, 8 p.m.: Carters crisis, the confession of Patrick and the surprise of Sonia

The first outing is largely from the Carters’ point of view. Maudlin Mick can’t believe his marriage is over after he signed the divorce papers last week that Linda cruelly served him, while L pretends to be happy to be a free woman. While the gamblers are preparing to board the boat, Shirley Carter tries to make her daughter-in-law meaningful, but when drunk Linda sees Mick and Whitney Dean together, Paranoia takes over and tells the coach to leave them behind.

With the boat party in progress, the Carters are hardly in a party mood, and Mick finally arrives to be publicly humiliated by his plastered wife, making him afraid of their future.

Sonia Fowler is at home on the square and is shocked when the police knock on the door and drop a big bomb that has huge consequences for her family.

Elsewhere we also follow the Truemans while Patrick insists that he reveals the truth to Isaac Baptiste – he is not only his stepfather, he is his biological father. Sheree begs her other half to remain silent, but before Patrick can spill the beans, the party turns into chaos with the first of three identical deaf-deafs – and we go back in time …

Tuesday February 18 19.30 hrs: Beale beating, Branning bust-up and Ben’s secret

Walford’s first family, the Beales, is central on day two. Troubled patriarch Ian Beale is still at odds with son Bobby Beale, and is encouraged by mother Kathy Beale and oldest friend Sharon Mitchell to make it up to him. Bobby, who recently converted to Islam, then falls victim to a racially motivated attack, the target of pals Iqra and Habiba Ahmed.

Beaten Bobby ends up in the hospital, and reaches the family that he needs life-saving surgery. The incident brings Peter Beale home after five years (newcomer Dayle Hudson replaces Ben Hardy) and he watches over the bed of brother Bobby while Ian receives shocking news from Ben Fowler about who is responsible for beating Bobby and rushes for revenge. But how is dodgy Dotty Cotton involved?

Kathy also has to abandon her youngest grandson when she receives a disturbing phone call from son Ben Mitchell, which leads to a horrific discovery that is fully investigated later in the week in the Mitchells episode.

Back on the boat, Denise Fox urges friend Jack Branning to tell big brother Max that he has secretly been in contact with niece Lauren Branning since she separated from the aforementioned Peter. Max and Jack accuse his brother or sister of interference and come to an explosion and a fight breaks out. Ian then comes on the scene looking for the person who harasses Bobby. He trusts Denise in the old flame that is astonished at what she hears – just as the nightmare unfolds for the second time …

Thursday, February 20, 7.30 pm: Mitchell mayhem, Sharon in labor and disasters

The mighty Mitchells occupy third place, starting with Ben at breaking point and desperate to rescue the kidnapped Callum Highway lover from Keanu Taylor’s murder threat. Phil Mitchell is in full protective rogue mode and is hunting for Keanu, the man who has made both his wife and daughter pregnant and tore the clan apart.

A screaming confrontation with Karen Taylor sees Phil getting closer to tracking down Keanu, while Ben’s own rescue plan for Callum eventually leads both Mitchell men to find the vengeful Mr. Taylor. The liters of bad blood between the trio lead to an epic confrontation on the boat.

Elsewhere, heavily pregnant Sharon and son Dennis Rickman are about to leave Walford forever, but when Shaz sees Kathy and reveals her plan, she is put in her tracks by an angry Ben – then the cheating blonde gives birth …

Friday, February 21, 8:30 PM: Shock death revealed

This is the big one, the moment we’ve been working on for weeks, where fans finally discover the identity of the murdered cast member. EastEnders currently completely withholds all pre-transmission information about this episode and only confirms that multiple lives are at stake while partygoers struggle to understand what has happened between chaos and panic – and that one person is a met tragic end.

All bets are eliminated when it comes to predicting who the unfortunate local might be, but a big hint came from Danny Dyer who told RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2020: “Death was a real shock for everyone. They are really powerful things and we are trying to convey a message.

“Sometimes you really have to go if you do that.” Could that be an indication that one of the Carters is going to meet his maker?

Whoever has the time, this week will undoubtedly go into the history of the soap. Don’t miss a minute …

