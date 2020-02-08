EastEnders spoilers: 5 spoilers for next week including the horror of Whitney

Will Mick and Linda really get a divorce? Will Leo emerge from his scary hiding place? Here are all EastEnders spoilers for the coming week, while we unveil the biggest storylines coming to Walford in the next seven days.

Mick’s harsh words for Linda

EastEnders is really not doing its very best with Linda’s (Kellie Bright) booze battle plotline. Compare it and contrast with how Emmerdale treated Moira’s problem with alcohol: she fainted on the couch only a few times, fell into a ditch and then left for a recuperative stay with Nana Barton.

If you look at Linda, it is almost as if you can smell the vapors secreted by her pores. And, in what was certainly a soap, we recently saw the queen Vic’s landlady make herself wet after a particularly horrific bow. After that low point for Linda, I think some fans all over the country have looked at the half-empty wine bottle on their coffee table and thought, “No, I’ll save it for another night.” On Monday the fractions get deeper while Linda de Mick warns (Danny Dyer) that their son Ollie might be better off without her. After having witnessed the last crisis of the Carters, can viewers relinquish their nocturnal drink?

Leo confronts Whitney

The eye of Leo (Tom Wells) peeking through his peephole was the most disturbing picture of last week’s episodes. But it’s a miracle that Whitney (Shona McGarty) has not found out that she has a loft-based stalker. Can’t she hear the ominous horror movie music that seems to play when we get a scene in her bedroom in Dot’s house? But it doesn’t seem like Leo will be watching his prey for much longer – Friday’s episode will see him emerge from his secret lair to confront a nervous Whit …

Bex is disabled

A scandalized Bex is ready to pack her bags and leave the family home after discovering that Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) has cheated Dot before Martin (James Bye) lets the rap take. The news that Jasmine Armfield will leave EastEnders is already broken, but at least Bex will not go far. There is a spare room in the house of Iqra and Habiba, of which Bex is determined to make a bag, if only to make room between her and her light-fingered mother.

Who is watching Callum?

Callum comes a step closer to becoming a police officer when he takes his assessment test for the troops. But perhaps he should brush up on his surveillance skills, since a mysterious observer follows his movements. Who exactly can this stalker be? And what will Callum’s reaction be when this person makes his presence felt and calls at Callum’s home?

Will Ian defend Bobby?

Was anyone else baffled when it turned out that Ian Beale was actually independent in those municipal elections? Ian is a poster boy for the conservatives if there ever was one, right? Although I think we have seen politicians of all stripes trying to save their reputation in the midst of a crisis. We will see tonight how Ian is doing as he tackles the thorny problem of some burning social media reports harassing his son Bobby.

