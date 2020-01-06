EastEnders spoiler: why isn't EastEnders on Monday, January 6th, 2020?

Loading...

Due to BBC One’s live coverage of the match between Arsenal and Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup, there will be no East Enders on Monday, January 6th.

This means that fans who are desperately looking for the latest developments after a fortnight of blockbuster celebrations will have to wait Tuesday January 7thwhen the show returns to its usual place.

Business is running as usual on Thursday, January 9, but there will be an additional episode to make up for the shortage on Monday Friday, January 10th at 9 p.m., in addition to the normal 8 p.m.,

The week ahead continues to deal with the effects of Keanu Taylor’s disappearance as Louise Mitchell struggles with what she believed to have caused her father’s death, and Ben Mitchell tries to keep his “murder” secret , However, as fans know, Mr. Taylor is still alive after he was released by the budding killer Martin Fowler, who gave worried mother Karen Taylor one last good-bye from her son at the airport last week.

Will anyone else find out the truth about the scam’s fate?

Elsewhere on the square, the focus is on Gray and Chantelle Atkins, who are returning from their honeymoon after renewing their marriage vows. Abusive Gray continues his campaign of domestic violence against his wife, but will she confide in anyone about her secret ordeal? Whitney Dean also meets Leo King when he works in the market and little Lexi Pearce takes part in a beauty pageant!

