EastEnders spoiler: Louise reveals everything and Mick confronts Linda from January 13th to 17th, 2020

Having Louise in EastEnders and ruthlessly doubling Keanu made for a tense turn on Christmas Day. But I only knew that she didn’t really have the same revenge that the rest of the Mitchell seems to have. And, clearly, the cracks are beginning to show, and a guilty Louise now decides to admit a shock: Keanu is dead and it’s all her fault.

What the audience (and not Louise) know, of course, is that Keanu is still very much in the land of the living. But given that actress Tilly Keeper is about to quit, what’s the bet that Lou will finally change her mind after finding out all about her ex-partner’s miraculous resurrection and secretly planning to be with him? Not a point of this may turn out to be true, but with the show’s 35th anniversary in February, it would be a decent chase, especially if the couple is being chased by an angry Phil and Ben.

Next, we return to the past instead of speculating about the future as Linda’s drunken actions return on New Year’s Eve to pursue them. Husband Mick will find out everything about this hotel booking that will cause Linda to remember driving there with a stranger. What we do know is that Linda fled the room after the man in question tried it on with her, but her memories of the night in question are blurry. Therefore, the Carters’ marriage now hits another large boulder.

Elsewhere, Honey realizes that she may be pregnant and that the dual dentist would be the father. And if Leo thinks he’ll win Whitney by running one of the market stalls on Bridge Street, there’s something else to do. Kick a cat, trade jobs with Whit and give Leo both kegs.