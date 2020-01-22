EastEnders is full of drama at the moment, but things are really heating up for all of Mitchell’s.

It’s all about the supposed death of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) requested that he be hit.

However, the truth is slowly seeping out as more and more people discover that Keanu is not dead at all – his murder has been staged.

Now Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) knows the truth after talking to a drunken Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) at EastEnders earlier this week.

Tomorrow’s episode, Sharon will apparently use her newly found knowledge for her profit.

Sharon still hides the fact that she has Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) phone with all the incriminating evidence and decides to take revenge on Phil by taunting him.

But as we all know, you really shouldn’t nudge the beast – especially not Phil’s stature.

As is to be expected, Phil breaks out completely and shows threatening behavior towards Sharon.

Fortunately, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is on hand to cool the situation down, and it looks like Sharon got away with it this time.

However, she still has revenge in her head – how far will she go to get it?

And now she’s in the possession of Martin’s burner phone. Will she also use it to trick Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden)?

And of course, with the death of the 35th anniversary on the horizon, is someone involved in the Keanu drama who is safe?

