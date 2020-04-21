Eastenders’ Sharon left Walford after former Phil offered to buy Queen Vic for him – The Scottish Sun

EASTENDER fans were surprised to see Sharon leave Walford after his former Phil offered to buy back Queen Vic for him.

Tonight’s scene sees a depressed mother with a suitcase telling Phil that she will be living with Michelle’s best friend in Australia.

3

Sharon left Walford tonight after going through hard times

Offering to go with him, Sharon said: “Phil I’m a mess, I just need a little space, to hold my head together.”

He added: “I’ll be back in a few weeks. I want this to work, I don’t know how it is at the moment.”

Sharon has been through hard times lately with her son Dennis being killed, and giving his baby to Keanu’s mother, Karen, to be treated.

Sad mothers have struggled to become parents for their newborn son after the death of an older son – even acknowledging to Ian’s friend at one point that he did not want his little son.

3

Phil begs him to say that he ‘bought Vic’ for him Credit: BBC

So tonight we saw him leave Walford and head for Oz to “rest”.

Desperate for him to remain Phil revealed that he “bought Vic” for her, and that it could be a “new beginning for them”.

Sharon looked surprised and accused Phil of trying to “replace” his dead son with a pub, which Phil strongly denied.

The scene ends with Phil begging him not to leave and Sharon said: “I don’t want to, but I have to.”

3

Sharon thought Phil was trying to ‘buy him’. Credit: BBC

The fans really want Phil and Sharon to take over Queen Vic again.

Last week Phil learned that the pub was sold after telling Shirley Carter how he planned to win back Sharon.

Owners Mick and Linda sell because Linda’s alcoholism makes it too difficult for her to stay there.

FURY GRAY

Eastenders: The affair of Chantelle and Kheerat was explained because they were trapped alone

EVERY TIME FINALLY

Why did Whitney disappear at Eastenders?

GRAY DAY

Eastenders’ Chantelle and Khereet have fans claim steamy affairs

IT’S RAIN MEN

Rainie Cross and Stuart’s marriage drama explains at Eastenders

DRAC-CIDENT

Eastenders made a mistake when a crew member poked the exit after Stuart’s proposal

GET OUT FOR COUNT

Eastenders fans are hysterical over Dracula’s strange proposal from Stuart

HOW I AM OR MY ROAD

Stuart Eastenders’ clash with Max when he refuses to divorce Rainie

Spoilers

GRAY AREA

Chantelle Eastenders’ fear of Gray because he was stuck alone with Kheerat

Spoilers

IN THE REBOUND

Eastenders: Lola claims to be sleeping with Peter Beale

Sharon grew up in the pub in the 80s when her mother and father – Dirty Den and Angie. – hers

She then runs the pub with her ex-husband (and Phil’s brother) Grant.

Fans can’t wait to see it back behind the bar and now it seems like the dream has come true.

You can catch Eastenders every Tuesday and Thursday.

Eastenders’ Phil Mitchell learned that Vic would be sold after acknowledging plans to win Sharon back