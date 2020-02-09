EastEnders | Peter Beale returns for the 35th anniversary – first glance

EastEnders have revealed the first look at Peter Beale’s return (played by Dayle Hudson) to Albert Square.

Fans will remember that he originally left London in 2015 when he was struggling to come to terms with the fact that his little brother, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) killed his sister, Lucy Beale.

Peter – who was then played by Ben Hardy – left for New Zealand to be with his love, Lauren Branning.

Now EastEnders has released a tempting first look at his comeback, in which a pensive Peter is sitting in a corridor.

It is currently unknown what brings him back to Albert Square, but his return comes at the same time as the 35th anniversary of the BBC soap.

What’s more, Bobby and dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) have been at the center of the drama lately.

Just earlier in the week, Bobby was kicked out by Ian after a heartbreaking collision.

Bobby has converted to follow the Islamic faith after his stint in prison for Lucy’s murder.

He has been desperate to leave the past behind and move on to a new life according to his religion.

But Ian found it difficult and followed a series of blemishes on his own “devil child” son.

There will certainly be more drama for the Beales in the coming weeks, but how is Peter involved?

And with his return confirmed for a week starting on February 17, what does EastEnders have in store for the comeback child?

He is also not the only character who turns up surprisingly in Walford, because Keanu Taylor appeared at the end of the episode of Friday, February 7.

Visit our devotee EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.