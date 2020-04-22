EastEnders | Lola Pearce revealed the secret to Peter Beale to Callum

Lola has had a difficult time for EastEnders lately, and one of the biggest mistakes she has made was sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Peter Beale behind her current boyfriend Jay – something that will never remain a secret in soap for a long time.

He has been able to keep his mistake for a while, but the guilt of going to eat him slowly is only a matter of time before he crumbles under that weight.

Viewers are willing to learn more about what happened on that fateful night than he talks to Callum about when he needed to trust someone.

Pregnancy was her driving force, and the couple could not see it face to face while having a baby.

The pregnancy was aborted, and she and Jay were able to put aside their differences, albeit in a secret reunion with their sword.

There is nothing the woman can do but spend time with Callum when she is ready for a police assessment.

But how does Callum react to the news? Will this secret eventually become a burden that it cannot handle? More importantly, will Jay ever know the truth?

Despite the reduced number of episodes per week due to the cessation of production, much is still happening on the site.

After Keegan, ostensibly set up by the police, prison time awaits, although the infamous Queen Vic is on sale – could Phil and Sharon get behind the bar?

As mentioned, EastEnders, along with all other soaps, has reduced the number of its weekly episodes as production ceased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, it only airs on Mondays at 8:00 a.m. and Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

The second soap, Neighbors, is set to be the first English drama to return to production. You can be sure that other soaps will look at how they currently have restrictions.

