EastEnders | Jacqueline Jossa hints at Lauren Branning’s return

The last time we saw Lauren Branning in EastEnders, she was never the happiest.

His sister Abi had just died when they both tried to stop Father Max from taking his own life – something that both dropped him from Vic’s roof.

Immediately after the funeral, he left for New Zealand, taking his son Louie and leaving with his boyfriend Josh at the time.

It would be fair to say that he had a lot of things on the pitch and although we hope Lauren is happy now, we would definitely like to see her.

Well, as it turns out, we’re not the only ones who want to see his wife return to Walford, because star Jacqueline Jossa has said if she wants to come back – and that sounds promising.

In a conversation with MailOnline, Jossa said, “I love people, the production, and I love Lauren Branning with all my heart.”

He also made it clear that, in his view, his farewell two years ago had never been what he saw as permanent. “I don’t feel like saying goodbye forever, certainly not. Well, not from me anyway. I’d love to go back someday. “

Unfortunately, while we are all happy that he wants to return, this is by no means what we should expect any time soon.

When it was pushed even further, is this something we will probably see in about five years, Jossa replied that this time sounds better when he comes back tomorrow.

It seems that Lauren Branning’s fans have to be a little patient to see how she reunites with her father Max on the screen. However, it is better than never!

Jacqueline has been busy since leaving the show. Last year, she appeared in Wantm a Celebrity… Get Me Here and won the show, making her the current queen of the jungle.

