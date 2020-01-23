EastEnders | Is Ben Mitchell going to Keanu's murder arrest?

Sharon Mitchell played her trump card and had Phil Mitchell and his son Ben Mitchell arrested on suspicion of killing Keanu Taylor. First pictures from the East Enders on Friday, January 24th, reveal how the next step of the broken family will proceed.

As the network draws closer, the troubled Ben feels that he has no choice but to flee Walford as the investigation into Mr. Taylor’s disappearance is accelerating. The vengeful Sharon, the retaliation for her husband, who turned her son Dennis against her after the unveiling of her escape with Keanu, the Mitchell men introduced with video evidence to the cops who arranged the match and captivated Phil and Ben.

Sneaky Sharon, however, knows that the killer Martin Fowler faked Keanu’s death and released his target, thanks to Linda Carter’s best friend, who was also in the cover-up and told Phil’s mum everything.

After stealing Martin’s burner phone, which contains her baby father’s incriminating material begging for his life before it was apparently shot, she played a blind man because she knows more than the men themselves – Phil and Ben still believe that Keanu is dead.

While Phil is under police interrogation for eliminating the guy who got both his wife and daughter mad (it doesn’t look good), Ben makes plans to do something. New pictures from Friday’s episode seem to give daughter Lexi Pearce, her mother Lola Pearce and her brother Jay Brown an emotional farewell.

But what about Phil? Will Ben leave his father behind to face the music, or pray he gets out on bail so the two can run together? Do you take Louise Mitchell and Baby Peggy with you and stick to your original plan to sneak into Portugal with Lou’s mother Lisa Fowler? Will Ben also throw Martin under the bus, although there is no evidence that Mr. Fowler is involved in the video?

And will Linda drunk spill the beans that Keanu is still breathing before someone is beaten up for a never-before-seen murder?

