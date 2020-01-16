EastEnders - Honey Mitchell threatens to leave because Billy Mitchell asks her not to

The story of EastEnders’ Eating Disorders drives Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) to take drastic measures that ask estranged husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) not to leave Walford.

Honey struggles with bulimia after her toxic relationship with ex-fiancee Adam Bateman, whose forced control and psychological abuse triggered latent demons that the previous model had fought against years ago.

EastEnder’s favorite honey recently admitted that he had admitted the impact that had weakened Adam’s defeats in her confidence and self-esteem.

Honey is ashamed of her actions, which have resulted in daughter Janet refusing to eat to mimic her mother’s behavior.

In the first pictures from the Friday 17th January episode, Billy asks his mother’s mother to stay so that he can help her recover, but he has a struggle to convince her. At first glance, Honey seems to have turned a corner when she manages to eat in front of Janet and Will, but realizing the extent of her illness changes Mrs. Mitchell’s mind.

Can she get help from her family?

