EastEnders fans see mistakes when crew members storm the door during Stuart’s proposal for Rainie – The Scottish Sun

EASTENDER fans were confused last night when a crew member stuck his head to the door in front of the Stuart Highway in a big mistake during the strange ‘Dracula’ proposal.

The boy is seen peeking at the bottom of the frame in the mourning room as a character, dressed like a vampire, stumbling after Rainie Cross after his wedding plans went off the rail.

EastEnders viewers saw a random man peering at the door last night

But nothing escaped the soap viewers, with one super-fan asking: “Has anyone seen a crew member sneak a peek at the door frame at #EastEnders tonight?”

The other replied: “Seriously, have they never checked before they finished shooting lol.”

However, other viewers considered the man might be an unexplored character involved in the action, writing: “It seems like he was part of the scene and the person who turned on the lights and music.

“Rainie really looked at her when that happened.”

Shake hair style impresses crew members caught on camera

The man looked down when Stuart’s proposal came off the rails

He proposed to Rainie in a vampire tone – dressed in a complicated Dracula costume

The character Tanya Franks initially looked horrified last night when she came to a dark funeral party

Lour, where Stuart jumped out of the casket said, in a vampire tone: “Rainie Cross, I love you. Marry me.”

But he was chased after him when he answered: “You idiot” before rushing out.

However, in an emotional scene, Stuart manages to reverse it by telling him: “I am not what they say I am, and you are not what they say you are either.

“You are a beautiful sister. You are the best daughter your father and mother could have. What a stupid idiot couple who didn’t see it. I saw it. Marry me.”

Rainie stormed out after a strange action – but he later said he accepted Stuart’s proposal

After pretending to reject it, he revealed that he had tied it since his Dracula style proposal.

He told him: “Two can play in the wind” before squealing: “I like it. I will marry you.”

Many viewers were fascinated, with one tweeting: “” Stuart and Rainie are really crazy, but somehow their relationship worked. I like them. “

Unfortunately for the couple, the happiness of their engagement did not last long when Callum indicated that she was technically still married to ex-brother-in-law Max Branning.

Stuart Eastenders proposed to Rainie by jumping out of the coffin