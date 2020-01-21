Dot Branning (June Brown) had recently been caught in a scandal at EastEnders when she found her money was gone.

We already know that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is behind the scam, but on Monday night Martin Fowler (James Bye) took the fall for it.

He told Dot that he had stolen their considerable funds and that the matriarchal character had to make a difficult decision, which he had to make on Tuesday evening in the east.

She wondered what to do with Martin initially when she went to the police.

Dot couldn’t do this to Pauline Fowler, however, and insisted that she wouldn’t buy the bad boy.

Martin decided to move out of the Branning household, much to Sonia’s disappointment, thinking that she would do something with her ex.

But just as he was leaving, Sonia thought she was doing the right thing and opening herself up to Dot.

When she went to reveal everything, she found that Dot was gone.

Dot left Sonia on a tape recording revealing exactly where she had come from, and apparently she is spending some time outside of London.

She explained: “Son, that should tell you that I’m going to Ireland to spend time with my beautiful grandson Joey. Hopefully I can help with the new baby.

“I don’t know why, Sonia, that Martin should have taken the money – but you will sort it out for me, won’t you? You will find out and let me know.

“Remember that you are only on the other end of a phone line so you can always keep in touch. I will miss you and I will always love you because I know you will love me. So goodbye dearest girl. your loving grandma, dot. “

Sonia, of course, was overwhelmed with emotion when she bluffed twice, and she felt seriously guilty about the tremendous pain she had caused.

Will Sonia Dot ever be able to tell what she did?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders Page for all news, interviews and spoilers