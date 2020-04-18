EastEnder spoilers next week Whitney to leave? Keegan lashes out

It’s another trimmed week on EastEnder, the episodes are just starting Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21.

But for Whitney, who is planning to leave Walford, there are still big developments as her fears about the future grow behind bars, while the underpressure of Keegan is reaching a breaking point.

Read about all the latest story spoilers …

Whitney to leave?

Whitney is obviously in charge of returning to prison, but she doesn’t have to worry so much. Half of the square has made time and lived to tell this story. In fact, many of them probably feel more at home in prison than in ordinary clothes. One former inmate – Max Branning – even jumps around to tell Whit about his experience behind bars.

Remember, Whitney is also under pressure from Michael to post scary things about her online. Michaela, if you haven’t already noticed, is cut from the same fabric as Marion Logan on Coronation Street and Wendy Posner in Emmerdale – both mocking and mourning mothers doing something to protect their psychopathic sons. And Michael’s mock campaign seems to be working, and Whitney finally decides to get her passport. On Tuesday, you’ll find out if anyone can stop their plan to leave town.

Keegan lashes out

The writers seem to see with determination how much misery Keegan endures before he fully puts it. Accused of a crime he did not commit and is homeless after the bailiffs were evicted, he now feels desperate, despite the fact that Tiffany chased him in the mood.

On Monday, the chaos at Taylor’s house turns out to be too much for Keegan, and he explodes with anger to survive only when Bailey witnesses his rage. But maybe Keegan will find a nice ear in Denim who will be shocked to discover what has happened to him in recent weeks?

Elsewhere in EastEnders

Ash seeks Iqra and confesses after apologizing that he loves her.

After talking to Callum, Stuart inspires Rainie to make a proposal and do something thorough for her.

Kush continues to hide Tommy’s secret and at the same time asks him to be dropped off at school so that Isaac can keep an eye on him.

In addition, Jean Daniel receives a gift that leaves him touched.

Visit our dedicated EastEnder page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.