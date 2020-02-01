EAST WEST: A selection of Canada’s best journalism of the past week

Two people were injured after a car left the road in Windsor and cleared the length of the Little River and landed on the east bank. The crash happened around 1 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A kayaker checks the badly damaged car. (DAN JANISSE / The Windsor Star)

As part of Postmedia – Canada’s largest newspaper chain – LFP has access to a deep source of excellent, sharp, engaging journalism from all over Canada. Here we select a handful of the best stories this week from our national colleagues and share them with our subscribers.

AIRBNB CAREFUL STORY

Travelers love Airbnb. Neighbors, not so much. A good example, Montreal – where our Gazette colleague Jesse Feith reports that a condo board has hired private investigators to catch tenants renting out their units on Airbnb, an online short-term rental portal, against the building’s regulations. And now those caught tenants have been ordered to pay more than $ 50,000. “It was a necessary step,” said a condo official. READ HERE

A NEW LAYER?

Memorial plaques intended to remind people who have died. A thief or thieves who don’t care. Our Edmonton Journal colleague Lisa Johnson writes that the police are investigating there after 123 plaques have been detached from benches in Grant Notley Park in the city. Sandi Belanger-Silva discovered this week that the plaque commemorating her parents had been taken. “It hurts,” she said. READ HERE

TRUMP CRACKDOWN, CANADA RIPPLES

US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on pregnant women entering America could lead to an increase in so-called “birth tourism” in Canada, writes our Vancouver Sun colleague Randy Shore. US customs officials have been encouraged to reject women they think are entering the US so that they can give birth and thereby grant their citizenship. Several countries have changed their citizenship laws to discourage birth tourism, but Canada still automatically grants citizenship to everyone born here. READ HERE

UBER VS SURREY

Londoners who recall Uber’s aggressive outing to Forest City – taxi drivers are damned – are unlikely to be surprised that the app comes up against local officials in Surrey, B.C. Susan Lazaruk of the Vancouver Sun reports that Surrey City Hall has issued 18 tickets against drivers who have collected fares without a municipal permit to do so. An Uber official said the city “plagues” its drivers and added, “We expect to win this.” READ HERE