EAST-WEST: a selection of Canada's best journalism of the past week

Chris Phillips, a legend from Ottawa Senators, was like every other parent earlier this week when he watched his daughter, Zoë, play a game in Ottawa. Phillips, 41, has the senators retire his sweater next month. (Julie Oliver / Postmedia Network)

As part of Postmedia – Canada’s largest newspaper chain – LFP has access to a deep source of excellent, sharp, engaging journalism from all over Canada. Here we select a handful of the best stories this week from our national colleagues and share them with our subscribers.

MAN SAVES DOG

Here is a remarkable story that dog owners (well, and everyone else) should read. Our Calgary Herald colleague Stephanie Babych reports that a six-year-old Yorkie was rescued after a coyote attack when his owner resuscitated mouth to mouth. The owner, Marc David, said: “I felt helpless, but I remembered a number of videos on the internet of people resuscitating their pets, so I decided to blow into his snout.” What a story. READ HERE

RONA AMBROSE “IDEAL”

Rona Ambrose is not looking for the leadership of the federal conservative party and disappoints a large number of party members who believed that a woman of western descent is the perfect opponent for liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau. Before announcing her decision this week, Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid wrote about why he believed she would be the “ideal” Tory leader. “All in all, she has the exact mix of qualities to bring the conservatives back to the government.” READ HERE

ONE-ARMY MAN, HOLE IN ONE

The Montreal Gazette has a fascinating story about Laurent Hurtubise, a one-armed golfer who hit a spectacular hole-in-one at a PGA Tour stop during a pro / am event in California. The performance was recorded on film and (naturally) ricocheted around social media, inspiring golf fans, and many others around the world. His partner for the event was three times PGA Tour winner Troy Merritt, who witnessed the performance “the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course.” READ HERE

HOCKEY ROOTS OF A BASEBALL LEGEND

Larry Walker became the second Canadian this week, after Chathams Fergie Jenkins, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. One of the most unique stories in the frenzy of reporting is from our Regina Leader-Post colleague Rob Vanstone, who tells how Walker’s failed junior hockey try-out with Regina Pats led him to baseball glory. READ HERE