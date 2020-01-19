East Fairmont High School helps students deal with stressful situations

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Life is stressful and some young children don’t know exactly how to deal with it.

East Fairmont High School tried to teach students the hundreds of ways you can deal with stress. On the day of their coping skills, more than 40 organizations and agencies from across Marion County attended school to share their strategies for dealing with all types of stress.

Tenishia Amos is a high school Spanish teacher who helped shape the event.

“Today is really about making that a reality. You will see how these coping skills affect the community,” said Amos. “They can go anywhere to get the help they need now or in the future.”

Marion County groups talked about everything from anxiety and depression counseling to yoga and martial arts techniques. They even had a therapy pony and a class on the benefits of essential oils.

“We also have Community Service and Community Involvement Groups, which are many places that offer a place to go,” said Amos. “We wanted them to see the different types of resources and groups. I think that’s really important because you may not need it now, but you will definitely either need it in the future or have a friend or family member that might be necessary. “