(Free press file photo)

The owner of a property in East London was fined $ 50,000 for not following a brand code.

A fire prevention inspector went to Marmora St. 19 in April for a general inspection. Multiple violations of the fire code were found, leading to an order issued to the owner to comply with the rules, the London Fire Department said.

Residents on Marmora Street, located just west of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street, have in the past complained to city hall officials about vacant houses on the street attracting drug users and squatters to the area.

A follow-up visit to the property showed that the owner, whose name had not been made public, had not submitted proof of annual fire alarm tests, the department said.

“We want to remind building owners in London of the importance of maintaining fire and life safety equipment and that fire code violations that endanger our community are not tolerated,” said Chief Lori Hamer in a statement.

