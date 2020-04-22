Earth’s augmented reality model makes it a great remote learning tool

The products featured here are selected by our StackCommerce partners. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

3D printed globes are designed for exploration.

Photo: astroreality

TL; DR: Get around the world from the comfort of your own home with the augmented Earth reality model from AstroReality for $ 189.99, a 20% savings April 22nd.

Want to explore the Earth? So, now you can.

AstroReality EARTH is an interactive, 3D-printed globe designed for exploring the outside world. With the app, you simply point your camera at your Earth model, and then unlock a whole bunch of cool information.

The Earth accurately describes the changes in our planet over time, from global warming and glacial recession to the impacts and extinction of its animals. It also shows the worldwide impact of COVID-19.

For anyone who has kids home from school today (okay is that really all with kids, yes?), It makes a great STEM home education supplement and can (hopefully) keep them occupied – no at least for a while.

They will be able to travel around the world by looking at major cities, watching how people live and connect over time, discover animals on different continents, and keep an eye on geography, climate, and weather . They can also dive deep into the role of oceans, and skyrocket in clouds, gases, and storms that support life on Earth.

AstroReality EARTH has also been updated with data visualization to help you understand the prevalence and impact of COVID-19 perception worldwide. Considering the amount of content featured in this augmented reality model, it’s no wonder AstroReality EARTH is 500% overfunded on Kickstarter.

Be honest, videos speak louder than words, so check them out in action:

You can start exploring the incredible planet you live on for just $ 189.99 – which is 20% off on this special deal.

