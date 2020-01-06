Loading...

JAKARTA, Indonesia – A major earthquake hit the west coast of Indonesia in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake with a force of 6.2 was centered in the sea at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) about 16.7 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of the city of Sinabang in Aceh province.

Rahmat Triyono, head of the earthquake and tsunami center of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency in Indonesia, said there was no risk of a tsunami caused by the earthquake and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Residents in Sinabang felt a moderate quake for a few seconds, while people in Aceh, the capital of Banda Aceh, did not feel the earthquake.

The National Disaster Relief Office said it was still collecting information about any damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia, where more than 260 million people live, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

A powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, and the province of Aceh, which was closest to the earthquake, was hit first and hardest. More than 170,000 people died in Indonesia alone, about three-quarters of the total number of deaths.

