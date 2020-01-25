Earthquake kills at least 21 people, injures more than 1,000 in Turkey

The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey rose to 21 on Saturday, with more than 1,000 injured, emergency officials said. Rescuers continued to search for around 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and the nearby town of Malatya. said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. He warned that the death toll could increase. Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as night temperatures fell below freezing in the affected areas. Mosques, schools, gyms and student dormitories were opened for hundreds of people who left their homes after the earthquake. “The earthquake was very serious, we desperately missed (from our house),” said Emre Gocer to the Anadolu news agency. he took refuge with his family in a sports hall in the town of Sivrice in Elazig. “We don’t have a safe place at the moment.” The earthquake struck Friday at 8:55 p.m. local time at a depth of about 4 miles near Sivrice, said the presidency responsible for disaster and emergency management, or AFAD. Different earthquake monitoring centers have given magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. AFAD said it was followed by 228 aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1. . Hundreds of other structures were damaged and made dangerous. AFAD said in a statement that 17 people had been killed in Elazig and four in Malatya. Some 1,030 people were injured. Television footage showed that rescuers had kidnapped two people from the wreckage of a collapsed building in the town of Gezin. Another person was saved in the city of Elazig, the provincial capital, and two others in a house in Doganyol, Malatya. AFAD said 28 rescue teams were working 24 hours a day. More than 1,300 staff from 39 of Turkey’s 81 provinces have been dispatched to the disaster site. “Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not increase,” said Speaker of the Parliament Mustafa Sentop. Communications companies have announced free telephone and Internet services for residents of the earthquake. The Turkish company has announced additional flights. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said emergency work continued under threat of aftershocks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter overnight that all measures are being taken to “ensure that the Elazig earthquake that has been felt in many provinces is overcome with the least loss.” Neighboring Greece, which disagrees with Turkey over maritime borders and gas rights, has offered to send rescue teams if needed. Elazig is about 350 miles east of the Turkish capital, Ankara. Turkey sits at the top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes struck northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people, and a magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

Omer Yasin Ergin / Anadolu agency via Getty

Teams conduct search and rescue operations for survivors of a collapsed building in the Gezin district of Maden district after the earthquake in eastern Turkey’s Elazig province on 24 January.

DHA / AFP via Getty

Turkish emergency services and police inspect the site of a building collapsed following the earthquake.

