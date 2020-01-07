Earthquake destroys natural rock formation, popular tourist destination

Loading...

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, triggering small landslides, causing power outages and collapsing homes, as well as a famous tourist attraction. The quake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, which was a popular tourist attraction in the southwestern town of Guayanilla. Photos showed the natural formation, also known as Window Point , standing without the bridge that once created the formation of the window, or a hole. It was one of the most severe earthquakes to date in a series that struck U.S. territory in the past week. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The earthquake was followed by a series of smaller temblors, including one measured at magnitude 5 which struck at 10.51 a.m. (1451 GMT), shaking the power lines and frightening the inhabitants of southern Puerto Rico who were waiting in front of their houses for fear that the buildings would be damaged and unstable. The first earthquake struck at 6:32 a.m. (10:32 a.m. GMT) just According to the US Geological Survey, in the south of the island, in Guanica, the mayor of Santos Seda told the Associated Press that five houses were collapsed, but only one was inhabited. No injuries were reported. Another 29 houses were badly damaged and on the verge of collapse, he said. Few dared to go home, but José Quiñones, 54, had no choice. Her 80-year-old mother had heart problems and was lying in bed. Dozens of people in a neighborhood called Hope in Guanica walked around with their phones and shouted at the magnitude of the recent earthquakes as they tried to calm the children who were forced to open the gifts they had received for the feast of the Three Kings, a religious feast, in the streets and sidewalks. “It’s hell,” said Albert Rodríguez, 43, whose house collapsed on one side as the smell of gas filled the air. “We haven’t slept … You can’t stay calm here. Guanica is no longer a safe place.” Less than a block away, Silvestre Alicea inspected her house, which collapsed on his 1977 blue Toyota Corolla as he jumped from the balcony. Some – like Noelia De Jesús, 69, and her husband, who uses a wheelchair – did not know where they would spend the night. Government officials who inspected their home earlier in the morning said it was not safe to live indoors and advised them to stay elsewhere. “Everything broke, including the television,” she said. “It’s horrible.” Puerto Rico does not have a public earthquake alert system, except for the sirens that are supposed to sound in the event of a tsunami.

