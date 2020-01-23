Early winter in Wyoming in the southeast leads to clashes with moving animals

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Early snow this winter season has caused large wildlife in southeast Wyoming to migrate to the winter areas.

“(R) Relatively mild conditions in the past few weeks have kept most areas of the winter area open and provided food for moose, deer and pronghorns,” said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, January 22, when trying to access these winter areas access, lost due to vehicle collisions. “

“In the Saratoga district, a herd of more than 500 moose has been regularly sighted about 21 miles north of Saratoga since late October. These moose, along with other big game animals, have spent a lot of time on the road to the winter areas, resulting in several deaths on highways 130 and 487. “

Heavy snowfall caused the moose to get out of the mountains early. According to Game and Fish, many of them were on private land, resulting in lower crop yields for hunters in both Platte County and eastern Albany County.

Due to the fact that Hunting Areas 6 and 7 “are well above their population target,” Game and Fish say that it may be difficult to achieve wildlife management goals in this area.

Collisions also occurred in other areas.

“Many trestles were lost in vehicle collisions along Interstate 80 and Highway 30 while trying to take refuge near the Platte River and Bates Hole,” said Game and Fish. “Several booms crossed the North Platte River for access to winter areas in the South Ferris herd unit.”

“In the eastern part of the region, the snow moved the Gabelhorn from the Laramie plains to the Wheatland apartments, where they have been walking ever since. Wildlife biologists anticipate an increase in winter mortality for pronghorns in this area. “