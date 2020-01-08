Early Wednesday collision closes Highway 402 west of London amid winter conditions

Loading...

A photo of the scene on the western 402 highway between Mt. Brydges and Glendon Drive, where two lorries carrying waste have been toppled. Drivers should consider using Longwoods Road as a detour until the scene disappears. (OPP Twitter)

An early collision on Wednesday forced the closure of part of Highway 402 west of London, the provincial police said.

Police say the western lanes of the highway at Glendon Drive, near Mt. Brydges, after a crash.

The OPP also warns commuters of dangerous and winter conditions on the 402, following reports of various collisions along the busy highway.

“The circumstances are good for ice. Drive carefully, “the OPP warned on Twitter.

Most of the London region remained under snow on Wednesday morning, while Environment Canada early in the morning for short periods of heavy snow while a cold front shouted through the region.

“Some snow showers can cause more than 15 centimeters of snowfall on Wednesday evenings, especially north of London and closer to Lake Huron,” the federal weather agency said.

The snow will be coupled on Wednesday to freezing temperatures, which will see a high temperature of -5 ° C during the day, which drops to -12 ° C on Wednesday evening.

However, the freezer will be short-lived, with Environment Canada predicting a day height of 5 C Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain at night.

The weekend will show a similar mix, with temperatures rising to 7 C Friday to go with some rain. The highest day of Saturday is expected to be 5 ° C before the temperature drops to – 3 ° C on Sunday.