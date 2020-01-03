Early stumbling helped Team Canada reach the World Juniors semi-finals in London

Loading...

On day 3 of the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship Canada lost 6-0 to Russia.

It was as crooked as the score sounds. Russia made it just over a minute after the opening game with a goal and never looked back.

Such a game in a tournament that progresses as fast as the World Juniors can take you off course. If you do not react correctly, it can lead to a real turmoil.

Canada kept its ship upright and now that preparations for a semi-final match against Finland continue on Saturday, it has not been forgotten what happened against Russia. As Team Canada General Manager Mark Hunter sees, the result was used.

"The game opened our eyes," Hunter admits. "These are good teams. We have to be in top shape. "

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

World juniors 2020: Canada beats Slovakia and secures the place in the semi-finals



Canada wasn't that day, but it was only her second round robin game. At that point it was time to readjust. Hunter says this process started with the coaches.

"I think they did a good job by regrouping and refocusing the players," he said.

This focus resulted in a decent and controlled 4-1 win over Germany on December 30th and then a dominant 7-2 win over the Czech Republic on New Year's Eve in Ostrava. In this game, Canada's power ignited and scored five of the seven goals.

Canada campaigned twice for the man in the quarter-final against Slovakia.

"I think our coaching team did a good job in special teams," said Hunter. "Hopefully our team can continue to expand and improve our game."

Now they are sitting a win away from the chance to play a gold medal.

"You can consider this game positive," said Hunter. "It was important. That was a character shaker. You have to honor Russia. They were very good and we didn't answer in this game. "

Canada beat their opponent 16-4 in the three games they have played since then.

The story continues under the advertisement

Each of these victories went to teams that have won gold only twice since the tournament started in 1977. Both championships were won by the Czech Republic in 2000 and 2001.

Canada's semi-final opponent has won the Junior World Championship title since 2014 more than any other country. Finland has won gold three times. Canada won twice and the United States won a shootout against Team Canada in Montreal in 2017.

CONTINUE READING:

London Knights beat Sarnia Sting 4-2 on New Year's Eve and close in 2019



Finland was not considered a 2020 favorite in Ostrava and Trinec, but it mimicked a style that has led to success in all types of international tournaments. They are selfless, hardworking and extremely patient. In the quarter-final win against Team USA, Finland scored the only goal of the game in 44 minutes and 23 seconds. Justus Annunen did the rest and scored 29 parades in the Finnish network.

Canada and Finland meet for the second time in a row in the medal round.

In 2019, Canada led 1-0 in a quarter-final match, Finland was less than a minute ahead. In extra time, Noah Dobson of Team Canada was thwarted by a broken racket and the game winner landed on the Canadian network a moment later.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:20

The Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate with their teammates the quarter-finals of the Junior World Championships

The Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate with their teammates the quarter-finals of the Junior World Championships

This time more is at stake.

Alexis Lafreniere returned to Team Canada for the quarter-final victory over Slovakia after suffering a knee injury in the loss to Russia. The consensus could possibly have been number 1 in the NHL Entry Draft 2020, which was held from the rest of the tournament, just as a precaution.

Lafreniere not only played against the Slovaks, he also scored a goal and added a template.

CONTINUE READING:

Canada defeated Trinec Ocelari 4-0 and won the Spengler Cup



Mark Hunter knows that the semifinals at World Juniors take you to a new level. Every team remaining in the tournament has an incredibly talented lineup. Hunter knows that you have to make the most of an ingredient that is not your skill.

"You can have all the skills and speed you want, but you will need it," says Hunter.

Will is something that both Canada and Finland demonstrated during this year's World Junior Championships. You will decide who gets more of it when they meet at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sweden will meet Russia on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR