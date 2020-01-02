Early Pixel 4a renders somehow look better than the more premium Pixel 4

Loading...

The Pixel 4a. It has a punch screen, thin bezels and a rear camera block.

Old-school favorites are back: it has a headphone jack and a rear fingerprint reader.

Expect a slower plastic body and internal components.

The Pixel 4a versus the Pixel 4. Would you guess that the right phone is more expensive? @OnLeaks x 91mobiles, Ron Amadeo

We have returned from the holidays, so let's dive into the most interesting telephone news that will appear at the end of 2019: these Pixel 4a leaks. OnLeaks has published unofficial renderings of the Pixel 4a, and because it has a fairly reliable record of producing early telephone appearances based on CAD files, it is worth paying attention to leaks.

There are many very promising things in these renders. First, the render is a sign that the Pixel 4a is really happening. The $ 400 Pixel 3a was Google's first mid-range Pixel phone, so a follow-up was not necessarily a guarantee, especially with Google's recent happy closing attitude. The Pixel 3a seems to have been popular enough to justify a follow-up. Google doesn't share phone sales numbers, but the company said the Pixel 3a helped phone sales grow "more than 2 times year after year" during the quarter of Q3 2019 launch.

Despite being a midranger, the render shows what Google's most modern Pixel phone looks like. The front looks a lot like a Galaxy S10e, with thin bezels, a piercing screen and none of the sensors that fill the top bezel of the Pixel 4. There is still a headphone jack, according to these renders, and there is still a reader of capacitive fingerprints mounted on the back instead of the on-screen fingerprint reader that you get on most flagships.

Expect to see much of the drilling screen in 2020. Samsung introduced the screen style with the Galaxy S10 line, which places a camera under the screen and removes the blocking pixels, placing a round dead center at the top of the screen . While there were some Chinese LCD impersonators, Samsung has been the sole supplier of the OLED perforation screen industry, and the style has been exclusive to Samsung phones for some time (which aligns with the original 2018 exclusive rumor). With OnePlus and Google now, according to reports, sending OLED drilling screens on their next products, I guess Samsung's period of exclusivity is over, and the rest of the industry will jump to Samsung's latest screen technology.

But when it comes to camera solutions that maximize the screen, the drilling style is not particularly good. You get more pixels than you would get with a camera notch, but the camera is also lower on the screen. Google's Android rules dictate that imperfections on the top screen, such as the camera's dead space, must be completely surrounded by the status bar, so with a punch screen, you get a status bar that is twice higher than normal These rules mean that the camera solution that maximizes the screen is the one that moves the camera to the top of the screen, such as the minimum notch on the OnePlus 6T. The double height status bar means that you get less usable screen space than with a notch, and something like the OnePlus implementation is superior.

The only "Pixel 4" design that flourishes in this Pixel 4a render comes from the rear camera block, which copies the square camera set in contrast to the most expensive phone. There is still only one camera, which makes the camera lock seem unnecessary, but at least unifies the two phone designs. The Pixel 3, 3a and Pixel 4 (if you don't have the additional telephoto lens) have the same camera, so expect the Pixel 4a to do the same.

Expand / The Pixel 4 presented a ton of additional sensors. It seems that these disappeared in Pixel 4a.

Ron Amadeo / Google

Going through the render, it seems that all or most of the elegant sensors of the Pixel 4 have been cut. The Pixel 4 featured a "Project Soli" motion sensor developed by Google that was used for hand gestures and user presence detection, along with a 3D facial unlocking system that used two additional IR cameras, an IR spot projector and a floodlight. The facial unlocking system needs a ton of space in the bezel and is definitely not in this phone, and seems to have been exchanged for a tried and true fingerprint reader, which is not in the Pixel 4. more expensive It is theoretically possible that The Project Soli sensor is behind the screen, but Google needed bevel space for it in Pixel 4, and with the lowest price of the 4th, Soli would be a reasonable feature to cut. Neither the face unlock nor the motion control systems of the Pixel 4 worked very well, so I say it's good.

One of the great negatives of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were too small batteries. We do not know the size of the Pixel 4a battery (or really any specification), but this is something that Google could remedy while keeping the price low. When even cheap phones can come with 5000 mAh batteries, it is not crazy to think that the 2800 mAh and 3700 mAh batteries in the Pixel 4 and 4 XL could be updated, especially after they had such a negative reception. The 2800mAh battery of the Pixel 4 was actually a degradation of the Pixel 3a (3000mAh).

The Pixel 3a was launched during Google I / O, so draw on the 4th for a similar period of time. Google Pixel leaks have been quite extreme last year. Pixel 3a prototypes were photographed completely six months before launch, and Google’s response to Pixel 4 leaks was to confirm and extract information. If the Pixel 4a really comes, we will definitely hear more about it before launch.

So far, the Pixel 4a looks great. Google's cheaper Pixel somehow looks better and more modern than the more expensive Pixel 4, the new sensors that barely work have been cut, and the old-school unconditional ones like the rear fingerprint reader and the connector for Headphones will make many people happy. If Google can keep the price low and fix the other problem of Pixel 4, the battery size, it should have a real winner in its hands.

@OnLeaks x 91mobiles listing image