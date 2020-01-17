Early lead enough for Lightning to weather Storm

The London Lightning built up a big early lead, but couldn’t put the annoying Island Storm away until the final minutes of their 131-122 victory on Thursday evening at Budweiser Gardens.

Omar Strong scored 22 of his 28 points in the second quarter to help the Lightning take a 67-44 lead before Storm coach Tim Kendrick called out halfway through the quarter.

The Charlottetown team showed a lot of grit and fought back to course 75-62, which half entered. They never fully got the Lightning in, but they remained within three points after three quarters at 107-94 and came across six points at 123-117 with 2:24 in the game when Johnathan Loyd hit a three-pointer, but the Lightning reacted with two stops and two baskets from Garrett Williamson to clean up the game.

“I think we fought hard all the way,” said Kendrick. “A few mental errors hurt us. We have enabled the Lightning to take a lead. But thanks to them, they shot the ball incredibly well, especially in the second quarter. “

Lightning coach Doug Plumb was not going to get into a shootout on Thursday night. He said the Storm did well in exploiting moments of complacency when the Bolts became entangled in the fast game that the Storm wanted them to play.

“With their style of play, it’s kind of a trap because they shoot themselves out of games, but then they’ll shoot themselves back into games,” said Plumb. “It’s hard to maintain that level of discipline throughout the game and keep doing the little things. They play so fast that they admit a little defensively and let you make that early shot, but that is sometimes silly gold, because if it goes in, you can get big leads, but it’s a 48-minute game and never last right?

“We have a lot of work to do, but at least we win while we figure it out.”

The Storm is fast and they can score, but London had the absolute size advantage.

“It is clear that we are a bit smaller and I think we need to perform better in the defense early so that we don’t lose those fights on the glass so much… Our boys play hard and they play hard, so we will correct it, “said Kendrick.

Williamson led the Lightning with 30 points and 11 assists. Randy Phillips had 20 points and Xavier Moon and AJ Gaines had 13 and 11 points and 10 rebounds each.

Loyd and Alex Campbell led the Storm with 29 and 24 points.

Thursday night’s game was the second stop in a four game Ontario road trip for the Storm. They lost from the Titans in Kitchener 116-104 Tuesday, play the Express Friday evening in Windsor and end Sunday afternoon in Sudbury.

The Lightning improved to 7-1 with the win and made their first trip to the east coast next week, playing Hurricanes Tuesday in Halifax and Magic Thursday in Moncton. Both games are starting at 6:00 PM.

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Lightning 131, Storm 122

London scores: Garrett Williamson 30, Omar Strong 28, Randy Phillips 20, Xavier Moon 13, Otas Iyekekekpolor 13, AJ Gaines 11

Charlottetown score: Johnathan Loyd 29, Alex Campbell 24, Nathaniel Wright 18, Robbie Robinson 13, Marcus Lewis 12, Antwon Lillard 11

Next one

Tuesday London Lightning at Halifax Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Thursday London Lightning at Moncton Magic, 6 p.m.

Thursday January 30 London Lightning at Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1 Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at London Lightning, 7 p.m.