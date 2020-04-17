Early, IA Fire Section allows elevate the community’s spirits through COVID-19 pandemic

EARLY, Iowa (KTIV) – With conditions of COVID-19 increasing each day, it can be the small points that make someone’s day.

The Early, Iowa, Hearth Section confirmed their community they were considering of them, by way of a kind gesture for the whole town.

The department hosted a parade on Friday. They drove their trucks about Early with lights and sirens, and waved at residents, whilst they viewed from their yards, to observe social distancing policies.

With the aid of Tyson Food items, the section also handed out packaged meat to anyone who was home in the group, as a decide-me-up for absolutely everyone.

Fire Chief William Cougill suggests he’s proud of his crew and content to assist his people in periods of have to have

“I’ve bought a terrific team of guys,” reported Cougill. ” They’re all all set to go at a moment’s discover, helping me do regardless of what we will need to do. And when you are living in a compact neighborhood you’ve acquired to be that way. You’ve received to assistance every other out. And hopefully, the neighborhood understands how substantially they mean to us, you know, as persons.”

Cougill suggests he hopes the parade and the packaged meat was a way to remind the neighborhood, 1st responders are completely ready to provide.

The crew wore masks and gloves whilst distributing the packaged meat, to assistance safeguard by themselves and many others.