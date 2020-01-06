Early Halo 2 footage found by co-creator shares clip with fans online

Loading...

The Halo franchise is one of the largest Microsoft exclusive products. It has become one of the most popular FPS over the years since it was released on the original Xbox. After five main installments, remaster editions, spin-offs and games on new platforms, there will be a lot of hype in the next issue. While most of us look forward to what comes out of the franchise, a co-creator offers a glimpse of the story of a Halo 2 film.

Halo 2 came out in 2004 and although it was another franchise success, there was a lot of work to be put into the title. We typically see old archive recordings of the progress in developing old games over the years from fans who come across assets or connections to those responsible for the game industry. For this early Halo 2 film sequence, however, it was Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo, who one day came across some old files on a hard drive in his attic.

When Marcus cleaned up the attic, he apparently found an old hard drive. There were some files for Halo 2 on the drive, one of which was an early movie. It has a rough shape, there is no speech or detailed visual representation. In fact, there is a simple JPEG of a halo ring for part of the video. Nonetheless, this newly released footage gives fans new insight into how the development of early raw drafts has shifted to a fully developed film production.

We are certainly interested in whether Marcus digs a little more and finds new footage or material that demonstrates the development process for the game. Regardless, Halo Infinite will be launched for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC platforms later this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_y3cbIV-Xg [/ embed]

Source: Twitter