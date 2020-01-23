Earlier this month Meghan Markle paid a private visit to her patronage of animal lovers in London

Meghan Markle made a few stops in London before jumping on a plane back to Canada!

The duchess revealed on her and Harry’s Instagram page that she had made a private visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity earlier this month. The charity was announced last January as one of its first patronages.

The photos showed that Meghan was wearing a navy jacket layered on the sleeves with a blue pinstripe. She wore her hair in her characteristic loose waves and her makeup natural and glowing. In one photo Meghan is brought into the facility with a smile on her face and in the other she strokes a dog while lying on the floor.

The photo had a caption: “Earlier this month the Duchess of Sussex came to see the wonderful people in Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made during the festive period.”

“The Duchess of Sussex has been the proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and has long understood the connection between animal welfare and the welfare of the community and applauds the people of Mayhew for the essential work they do every day.”

“From cats and dogs that have found a new home to animal welfare issues treated in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.”

View the photos Meghan shared from the visit below: