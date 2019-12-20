Earl Sweatshirts talks to his mother at MOCA

Loading...

Earl Sweatshirt is probably one of the best songwriters in modern rap music. He delivers multi-syllable rhymes fused with meaning and metaphor, and examines himself in a way that feels refreshingly out of date in the world of mainstream hip-hop. But the man behind the nickname, Thebe Kgositsile, is very different. When speaking to Jasmin Leigh from Uproxx, it is clear that Thebe is a man with a few words – he prefers to spend time in his head and examines his thoughts like so many great poets do.

Jasmin spoke to Thebe before a public discussion about art, music and life between the rapper and his mother, respected law professor Cheryl I. Harris from MOCA in Los Angeles, and Thebe was clearly nervous about the event. Obviously, this was more than a simple conversation between mother and son on a public stage. Earl Sweatshirt, a living meme that became a rap icon, sparked the imagination of early Odd Future fans with the Free Earl Movement. This joke turned into a stalker-like reality that eventually led misguided fans to send Thebes' own mother to boarding school in Samoa, making them feel like they owned some kind of Thebes life outside of Earl Sweatshirt.

A conversation between Thebe and his mother was long overdue and a chance for a truly cathartic experience. Not only for the people who are involved for all fans of Earl.

They knew exactly that and said Jasmin: "I have intense feelings that I don't want to do that. Of course, but I also know that it is 100% necessary," he explains the relationship between his mother and himself himself and his fans. "It was a public thing, so it has to be wrapped up in public."

What happened was an approximately 40-minute conversation in which Thebe and his mother chatted about everything from racial relationships to public education to the inspiration for Earl's latest release, Feet of Clay. If you're an Earl fan, this is a must and provides an important link between Earl's fan base and their relationship with his mother – whom he clearly loves and sees as inspiration. Check out the full interview above.