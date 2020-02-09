Eamon Ryan: The Greens are hoping for double-digit numbers

Greens leader Eamon Ryan said the party hopes to achieve double-digit seats.

A poll closed on Friday gave the party 7.9% support – behind Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Early signs indicate that Ryan will lead the poll in his Dublin Bay-South constituency.

He told Ivan Yates that he was hoping for a good day.

“I think we have a chance to double-digit – that would be a really good day for us.

“It will all depend on these transfers – especially outside of Dublin – in constituencies like Wicklow, Waterford, Cork North-Central, Clare / Galway.

“We hope we can win in these areas and collect a number of places in Dublin.

“And if we do that, we’ll be back with a team in the double digits, and that would be a good day for us.”

He said he believed Fine Gael’s Eoghan Murphy and Fianna Fáils Jim O’Callaghan would hold their seats.

While the last place could be between Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews, Kate O’Connell from Fine Gael or Labor’s Kevin Humphreys, he suggested.