Eagles understand that good players are not selected in draft – Sports – The Intelligencer

Dozens of undrafted guys usually make the roster every season.

One of the things the Eagles can rightly brag about undrawn free agent prospects is to give everyone on their training camp roster a fair chance record.

Sure, if you’re not drawn, you’re not given that much time to show you can play. But if you can play, they are going to make a way to keep you going, even if it means admitting mistakes on draft choices.

Last season only, punter Cameron Johnston, guard Sua Opeta, defensive tackle Anthony Rush, wide receiver Greg Ward, linebacker T.J. Edwards and center Nate Herbig were among those who first signed the team as undrafted free agents to be on the active roster.

There will certainly be more this year as the Eagles are down with eight draft picks after trading for corner Darius Slay and a well-known batting average in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

With that in mind, here are five prospects for them who may not be ranked high enough on any boards to draft but who should have their phones ringing enough on Saturday, after the last pick.

DT Benito Jones, Mississippi

Scheme fit is critical here, as the 6-foot-1, 315-pound Jones is not considered to be very strong or capable of carrying two-gap responsibilities.

On the other hand, he could be right at home in his Wide 9 and runs well (5.26 seconds in the 40 yards dash) for a man his size. He had 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses as a senior last season.

Benito Jones from Ole Miss is an interesting prospect

According to Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, Jones “makes DT a viable A-gap prospect for the NFL level. With desirable build, natural leverage and effective skills to eat doubles, Jones as a three-down player may not have much upside but will certainly provide value in netball. “

LB Evan Weaver, California

Although not blessed with world-class measurable athleticism, Weaver was able to do more than just get the job done in college. He led the country with 182 batters last season, including 2.5 sacks. He also forced three sticks and broke three passes.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes that Weaver (6-2, 240) is a “sponge and perennial witch hunter who lives to prove people wrong. Weaver certainly doesn’t look the part of an All-American goalkeeper in uniform, but he lives in football and plays every snare urgently. “

That’s exactly what every team needs, especially from players who have a little extra to prove.

WR Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

The ‘Eagles’ speed requirement is satisfied here. Callaway (6-1, 205) can make plays deep down the field, as evidenced by his average of 21.2 yards per catch and 14 yards per punt last season.

He is not expected to be drafted because he has so many high quality receivers in what is widely thought to be a great historic crop and lacks consistency.

“GIMME TO THIS!”

“The tape can be frustrating because Callaway doesn’t play at his speed quite often and he sometimes works with a sense of inertia,” Zierlein writes in his report on the hinges. “He is a natural pass catcher with skills plus a ball and offers punt return value, but he has to improve his ways and prove he can be more than an occasional deep ball threat if he wants to hold an NFL job. “

Sounds like a job to the wide receivers for the Eagles coach du jour: Aaron Moorehead.

OF Oluwole Betiku, Illinois

In Betiku, the eagles could get unmarried gem. After transferring from USC due to lack of playing time, Betiku (6-3, 250) found consistent work on the pitch in 2019 and responded with nine sacks in 10 games, with three others missing with minor injuries .

His only other experience was two games as a sophomore at USC in 2017.

Perhaps because of this, he was not invited to the Mergers. But Betiku was able to post some measurable measurements at its Pro Day, including 4.69 40, which was held before the nation closed basically because of the coronavirus.

G Jon Runyan, Michigan

Eagles fans should know this guy. His dad was one of the most popular eagles of all time for his no-nonsense, play-to-whistle (and sometimes later) approach.

Jon Runyan Jr. (6-4, 305) is not considered nearly as polished as his father. Because of that, he probably didn’t draft. But it doesn’t mean he can’t make a career for himself in the NFL.

A Michigan supporter, he is widely projected as a guard at the next level if he can improve his technique. The athletic potential is there, however, according to Joe Draino of The Draft Network.

“A good processor,” wrote Marino. “He is vigilant with strong reactionary skills. He has a strong athletic profile and has natural movement skills. It gets its work done in space and takes precisely calculated angles to connect with moving targets. “