Eagles should be interested in these round – Sports – The Intelligencer prospects

Memphis running back Antonio Gibson and Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant could be mistaken on the third day of the NFL Draft.

The last day of the NFL Draft is when the action really heats up. Pick teams have less time and start preparing for the mad rush to compete for undrafted free agents.

Moreover, many teams are screaming to find out more about players who unexpectedly drop out of the early rounds – often for medical or behavioral issues – when considering adjusting their draft programs accordingly.

Here are five third-day prospects that could be of particular interest to the Eagles, who had eight picks on Tuesday, including one each in the fifth and sixth rounds from trades made last season. They do not have a seventh round pick on Saturday, but that could change with one phone call while Roseman is cycling and discussing his way through his 10th draft since becoming GM in 2010.

It was not part of the 2015 draft after Chip Kelly, their coach at the time, took full personnel control of what was just one year.

RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has come to fall in love with the term “stand-up player,” not to mention players who really fit that model. Gibson is definitely one of those.

Gibson is 6 feet and nearly 230 pounds, runs the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds and has experience as a receiver running back and wide. At Memphis last season, he caught 38 passes for 735 yards (19.3 average) and eight TDs. He also rushed 33 times for 369 yards (11.2 yards per carry) and averaged four TDs and 28.0 yards on 23 kickoff returns.

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson Runs 4.40 at #GCMTigers NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/hlzxVrO3f9

– Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) February 28, 2020

So why is it widely considered that a physical specimen like this is a third-day prospect for mind production?

As last season almost all of my Division I have experienced has barely played as a junior after two seasons at junior college level.

If he is still on the board when the Eagles pick in the fifth round at No. 168 overall, they must at least have a conversation.

OL Yasir Durant, Missouri

This Philadelphia native of the Imhotep Charter would be a project pick in the sixth or seventh round because he is raw and has not tested very well at the NFL Scout Combinations.

Although a left-handed batter at Missouri, the 6-6, 330-pound Durant could throw more as a guard in the NFL if he gets his body properly.

A year in their sports science program and in their weight room could do just that.

LB Justin Strnad, Missouri

If he is still on the program by the start of the fifth round, it could be due to the uncertainty surrounding his health. The stretch season (6-3, 240) was cut short by torn biceps who needed surgery.

But before that, he was considered an athlete to step up with sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability, as his 69 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception in eight games.

S / O to @CGcinema Looking forward to the next chapter, FOREVER a Deac # NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/USIRyaovK3

– Justin Strnad (@jsgarbs) April 17, 2020

Strnad could be the perfect candidate to fill the void created by the loss of Kamu Grugier-Hill as free agency.

RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

The Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year ran 255 times for 1,480 yards (average 5.8) and 18 TDs and added five TD catches on 21 total receptions.

At 5-10, 205 pounds, he is low to the ground, has a legitimate NFL speed (4.41 in 40), is a willing, talented blocker and has kicked ahead for touring in each of the last three seasons .

The knock on Evans is that he doesn’t back a project as a laborer. But the Eagles use a committee approach at this position, so it may be very appropriate.

WR John Hightower, Boise State

It belongs to the type of size (6-1, 190) and speed (4.43 in 40) that cannot be coached. The reasons why Hightower does not project higher are his ball skills and strength, both of which can be fully trained.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network writes: “Hightower brings an exciting, big-play ability to the table, given his ability to fall behind secondary angles, break popular angles and add back to the game. With that said, ability track the inconsistency of football The finish and finish on it, though it has a good grip on the tape, is a concern. If everything clicks on Hightower, its explosive gives it a chance to be dynamic. “

Hightower is definitely worth gambling in the sixth or seventh round.